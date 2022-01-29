Stewart Rhodes, a 56-year-old Grandbury man who was arrested in Little Elm on Jan. 13 in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was denied bail by a federal judge in Plano on Wednesday.
“It is the totality of the evidence showing Defendant’s leadership and strategic involvement in and advocacy for armed and violent actions against the federal government, combined with Defendant’s preparedness and ready access to weapons sufficient to carry out such violent activities, that presents a significant risk of harm to others,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in her decision.
Rhodes will remain in custody pending his trial.
LEISD approves calendar
In its Monday meeting, Little Elm ISD approved its 2022-23 academic calendar.
Under the approved calendar, the school year will start on Aug. 11 and run through May 19. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, while spring break is scheduled for March 13-17.
380 discussion
After postponing the discussion to a later council meeting, the Little Elm Town Council will meet with a representative from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in its Tuesday meeting to receive an update on plans for renovation and expansion of U.S. Highway 380.
The council started a “380 Task Force” in an effort to get residents, property owners and other project stakeholders more involved in its process.
100% capacity
Emergency rooms near Little Elm have reported intensive care unit (ICU) occupancies of 100% between Jan. 14-20, Monday data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed.
Baylor, Scott and White Centennial on Lebanon Road in Frisco reported 100%, as did Medical City Denton. Texas Health Presbyterian in Frisco reported an ICU occupancy of 99%.
Appointment only
Little Elm Animal Services will operate on an appointment-only basis until further notice, the shelter announced last week.
Appointments can be scheduled with them at 972-377-1898.
