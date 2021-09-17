Little Elm ISD is hosting its inaugural “633 Run” on Oct. 16 to honor Det. Jerry R. Walker, a Little Elm Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 17, 2017.
The run will take place at Lobo Stadium and consist of a one-mile “fun run” and a special 6.33 mile run (an homage to Walker’s badge number, 633). Proceeds will benefit a scholarship named in Walker’s honor and the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation.
To register online, go to www.playtri.com/all-races/633run.
Poll shows perceived livability
New data released by polling agency Polco found that while nine out of 10 Little Elm residents regard the town as a positive place to live, less than half expressed optimism at the opportunities the city has for education, culture and arts. 75% of respondents said such opportunities were an important area of focus for the city’s immediate future.
This was the only “facet of livability” that did not meet its national benchmark percentage. 81% of residents said the overall economic health of the town was satisfactory while 86% expressed a feeling of safety within its city limits.
The survey was sent to 2,700 households that were selected randomly and pooled into a “probability sample.”
A more detailed account of the polling data will be presented to Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting.
$70M in 2020
The Dallas Business Journal released a report recently which showed that the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation (EDC) brokered over $70 million worth of projects in 2020.
Per the report, Little Elm EDC ranked higher in total project value than Denton Economic Development Partnership and the city of North Richland Hills while trailing Plano Economic Development by $9 million.
