Little Elm roundup 12.3
A runoff election for the Little Elm Town Council’s Place 1 seat will take place on Tuesday.

The runoff was triggered during the town’s Nov. 2 election when the race’s frontrunner, candidate Jamell Johnson, fell 0.39% short of securing 50% of the town’s cast ballots. Johnson’s opponent, Ken Eaken, trailed him by 89 votes.

110 of canvassed ballots were cast for a third candidate, David Taylor.

This is the second runoff election to happen in Little Elm in 2021, with Eaken being a candidate in both cycles. In June, Eaken lost a runoff election for the town’s mayoral race against Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious.

Resident receives national honor

Tamia Thompson, a Little Elm High School 2020 graduate and current student at Howard University, was awarded the 2021 White House Presidential Service Award, Howard University announced in a Thursday press release.

According to the release, Thompson was honored for devoting almost 177 community service hours to various nonprofit organizations.

Prior to Thompson’s admission at Howard University, she managed various electoral campaigns in the town of Little Elm. Upon graduating high school, she was accepted to 161 colleges and universities and offered $10 million in merit-based scholarships.

Alert system takes effect

On Wednesday, a new system for Little Elm Alerts took place under the partnership with Genasys, an emergency alert system provider.

“This system provides a way to keep residents and other stakeholders informed regarding emergencies, such as severe weather and public safety concerns,” the town of Little Elm said in a statement. “The system sends sensitive messages wherever you specify, such as your home phone, mobile or business phones, email, and text message.”

More information can be found online at t.ly/eNc4.

