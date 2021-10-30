The town of Little Elm’s The Cove at the Lakefront is seeking extras for a television commercial that will be filmed on Nov. 14 from 8-11:30 a.m.
Those interested can sign up online at https://bit.ly/30QVNru.
Drone delivery launches
Little Elm and Frisco were chosen as two cities for the launch of a partnership between Walgreens and a drone-based shopping service.
Dubbed “Wing,” the service enables people to remotely purchase goods from a participating store and have them delivered via drone. The company is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google.
Boundary adjustment
In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council will vote on a boundary adjustment between Little Elm and Lakewood Village.
Should this item be approved, it would signify a transfer of 0.183 acres of land located west of Eldorado Parkway and east of Silver Leaf Court from Little Elm to Lakewood Village.
