The unemployment rate in Little Elm steadily declined from 3.8% to 3.7% from October to November, Dec. 17 data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
In this interim, the city’s civilian workforce has also increased in population by 368 people.
Council meeting cancelled
The Little Elm Town Council’s Jan. 4 meeting is cancelled due to a lack of business, a spokesperson from the town of Little Elm confirmed Wednesday.
The next council meeting will be on Jan. 18.
Offices closed Monday
All Little Elm administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Monday in continued observance of the Christmas holiday.
Trash and recycling collection services will continue as normally scheduled.
