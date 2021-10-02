Those wishing to participate in Little Elm’s Nov. 2 general election have until Monday to register to vote.
Residents will participate in Texas’s statewide constitutional amendment election in concurrence with Little Elm’s special election for the town council’s vacant Place 1 seat. Contenders for the latter race include Ken Eaken, Jamell Johnson and David Taylor.
Voter registration applications can be completed in person at Little Elm Town Hall or online at www.votedenton.com.
For more information, contact the Little Elm Town Secretary's Office at 214-975-0404.
Budget in effect
Because the 2021-22 fiscal year started on Friday, the city’s budget and tax rate are now in effect through September 2022.
Little Elm’s 2021-22 budget package includes a budget of $116 million and property tax rate of $0.643948 per $100 valuation.
Council meeting cancelled
The Little Elm Town Council’s Tuesday meeting has been cancelled in observance of National Night Out, a nationwide holiday celebrating first responders and service members.
