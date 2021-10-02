LE roundup 10.2

From left to right: Jamell Johnson, Ken Eaken and David Taylor

 File photos

Those wishing to participate in Little Elm’s Nov. 2 general election have until Monday to register to vote.

Residents will participate in Texas’s statewide constitutional amendment election in concurrence with Little Elm’s special election for the town council’s vacant Place 1 seat. Contenders for the latter race include Ken Eaken, Jamell Johnson and David Taylor.

Voter registration applications can be completed in person at Little Elm Town Hall or online at www.votedenton.com.

For more information, contact the Little Elm Town Secretary's Office at 214-975-0404.

Budget in effect

Because the 2021-22 fiscal year started on Friday, the city’s budget and tax rate are now in effect through September 2022.

Little Elm’s 2021-22 budget package includes a budget of $116 million and property tax rate of $0.643948 per $100 valuation.

Council meeting cancelled

The Little Elm Town Council’s Tuesday meeting has been cancelled in observance of National Night Out, a nationwide holiday celebrating first responders and service members.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments