Lakeside profile 416.jpeg
Courtesy of Cassie Hoover

Cassie Hoover recently moved to Texas with her family in Dec. 2021 and began working for the Town of Little Elm at the beginning of this year. She has always enjoyed learning about fitness and health, which brought her to serving for the town as its fitness and wellness supervisor. In her free time, Hoover enjoys exercising, spending time with her daughter, and being outdoors through walks, camping, or hiking.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments