Cassie Hoover recently moved to Texas with her family in Dec. 2021 and began working for the Town of Little Elm at the beginning of this year. She has always enjoyed learning about fitness and health, which brought her to serving for the town as its fitness and wellness supervisor. In her free time, Hoover enjoys exercising, spending time with her daughter, and being outdoors through walks, camping, or hiking.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming. I graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Dual Bachelor’s of Science degree in Kinesiology & Health Promotion and Physical Education Teacher Education with a Health Education Endorsement. I taught physical education for K-5th graders for two years in Kingman, Arizona. During that time, I completed my Master’s of Education degree in Health and Wellness Education. I then moved back to Wyoming and taught 9th-12th grade Physical Education, Health Education, and Weights Training, as well as coached Intramural Sports and Athletic Strength Training for three years. I am married to my high school sweetheart and we had my daughter in July of 2020. We moved to Texas in December of 2021. I stayed home with my daughter for the first year of being here. Then, I started my position as the Fitness and Wellness Supervisor for the Town of Little Elm in January of 2023.
What do you do in your role as Fitness & Wellness Supervisor for the Town of Little Elm?
There are two sides to my position. For the fitness side, I supervise and run all the daily operations/maintenance of the fitness facility in The Rec at the Lakefront, as well as the group exercise programs and personal training programs. I have 13 fitness attendants that I supervise who help me provide top quality customer service to all of the community members that utilize the fitness facilities and studio rooms. I also have 16 group exercise and personal trainers that I supervise and help run their businesses through The Rec at the Lakefront. For the wellness side, I run the Town of Little Elm Employee Wellness Program. The Town of Little Elm Wellness Program supports wellness in the workplace and promotes a healthy lifestyle through health literacy, awareness, nutrition, and activity. For the employees and their families, the wellness program seeks to build an encouraging and interactive environment focused on physical, mental, and social wellbeing.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is being able to provide accessible opportunities for all community members and town employees to create a better quality of life for themselves and their family members.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My favorite place to spend time in Little Elm is on the walking trails. I usually take a walk every single day that I work. I also started a walking club that runs Monday through Thursday at 12:15 p.m. that is open to all community members, regardless of having a membership. This provides a safe and friendly environment for people to walk the trails and, hopefully, meet new people in the community.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making a difference in as many lives as I can through my knowledge in health and wellness.
Who or what inspires you?
The feeling I get after helping someone improve their life is something I have found to be my driving force to keep going. I felt this as a teacher and as a fitness and wellness supervisor. I have a servant’s heart and want to help in any way I can. My empathy and compassion is my strongest attribute.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I like to play with my daughter outside and go on walks. I love camping, cooking, hiking, going to movies, being in the water, and exercising in any capacity!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always really enjoyed working out and learning about health. Health, PE, and Weights Training were my favorite classes in high school, which carried over into my decision to pursue the degrees I pursued. I have personally witnessed the impact health lifestyle changes and healthy lifestyle habits can have on your overall wellness, and I want to educate as many people as I can of those benefits.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I would like to leave a legacy of positive impact and be known for starting healthy change initiatives that impact large populations. I want to lead by example, be someone that children look up to, and be a friendly/relatable face that community members feel comfortable approaching me with questions or just to talk. Above all that, I want to be the best mom that I can be for my daughter and be someone she is proud to have as her mom.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
The Rec at the Lakefront is an amazing place to be a member of. We are constantly evolving and thinking of ways to provide more fun opportunities for our members. We are always open to suggestions and feedback and welcome all who would like to use our facilities.
