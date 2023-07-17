Caitlan Biggs first got involved in local government when she was in high school when she was selected to be a member of her town’s Mayor’s Youth Council. Now, Biggs serves as the Town of Little Elm’s Director of Administrative Services/Town Secretary. She was recently awarded the Assistant of the Year Award from the Texas City Management Association and was also a graduate of the inaugural class of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My husband Andy and I have been married for almost six years and have two wonderful children, August who is 1.5 years old and Ava who is almost 3 months old. Andy is a police officer in a different community, but we actually met at a council meeting when we worked for the Town of Addison.
What do you do in your role as Town Secretary?
My full title is Director of Administrative Services/Town Secretary. I am responsible for the organizational development and training of our team members and strategic initiatives. In my capacity as town secretary, I’m responsible for meeting agendas and minutes, open record requests, and records management.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The people. Little Elm has a phenomenal culture that transcends all levels of the organization. I look forward to work each day because the people who work for our team truly care about each other and serving the community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
I love spending time at all of our town parks and recreation facilities.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I’ve always gravitated toward public service. I was selected to be a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council in my hometown when I was in high school and started to learn about the function of local government and how it’s the most personal level of government that affects the quality of life in a community. Needless to say, I was hooked!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family and friends.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about my family and serving the community of Little Elm. From the moment I arrived, it’s felt like home and I am excited that I get to raise my children here.
Who or what inspires you?
I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some incredible leaders in local government throughout my career: Eric Cannon, former Chief Financial Officer in Addison; Paulette Hartman, Deputy City Manager in North Richland Hills; Kellye Mazzoli, former Assistant to the City Manager in Burleson; and of course, our Town Manager Matt Mueller. All of these individuals inspire me on a daily basis with their dedication to public service and to the profession. They are the reason I love what I do and are incredible examples of servant leaders.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
I was recently awarded the Assistant of the Year Award from the Texas City Management Association. I was also a graduate of the inaugural class of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute hosted by the Texas Chapter of Women Leading Government.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
