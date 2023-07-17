Lakeside Profile 716.jpeg
Courtesy photo

Caitlan Biggs first got involved in local government when she was in high school when she was selected to be a member of her town’s Mayor’s Youth Council. Now, Biggs serves as the Town of Little Elm’s Director of Administrative Services/Town Secretary. She was recently awarded the Assistant of the Year Award from the Texas City Management Association and was also a graduate of the inaugural class of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments