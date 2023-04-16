Jackson Vesper Little Elm

Little Elm senior Jackson Vesper seeks to become the first Lobo golfer to qualify for the state tournament.

 Submitted photo

When Little Elm senior Jackson Vesper won the District 5-6A boys golf tournament last season, he became the first Lobo golfer to qualify for the regional tournament since the program started in 2010.

Although Vesper came up short in his quest to qualify for the state tournament, he went to work during the offseason to correct any issues that arose on day two of the Region I-6A tournament. And Vesper has not only put in the work, he’s backed it up with his play.

