When Little Elm senior Jackson Vesper won the District 5-6A boys golf tournament last season, he became the first Lobo golfer to qualify for the regional tournament since the program started in 2010.
Although Vesper came up short in his quest to qualify for the state tournament, he went to work during the offseason to correct any issues that arose on day two of the Region I-6A tournament. And Vesper has not only put in the work, he’s backed it up with his play.
At the district tournament, played at Grapevine Golf Course, Vesper won a two-hole playoff to defeat Prosper’s Austin Randall and Rock Hill’s Collin Alstrin to capture first place. He shot 3-under par for the tournament and finished with a two-day total of 141.
Vesper will tee off at Tangle Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday for the start of the two-day Region I-6A Tournament, and he will look to become the first Little Elm golfer to punch their ticket in the state tournament. The top three scorers from a non-qualifying team as well as the top three teams will advances to state, set for May 22-23 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
After he concludes his high school career, Vesper will play collegiately for Binghamton University.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Vesper chats about winning the district tournament for the second year in a row, the hard work that he has put in with his swing coach and what impressed him about Binghamton.
SLM: Congrats on winning the district tournament for the second year in a row. How does that accomplishment feel?
JV: It felt amazing, especially after winning in a playoff. I won in a playoff last year, too. This year, it was a two-hole playoff. I won with a bogey, which usually doesn't happen in a playoff. It felt great. I played way better than I did last year. The conditions were great outside. Last year, the conditions weren't great outside at all. There were 20 mph winds. It was 30-40 degrees. This year, it was perfect.
What I would say was working for me is probably my driver and two iron off the tee because the course is tight and you have to get the ball out there on the fairway, especially on day one when I shot 5-under, and that kind of helped me to get my lead and I was able to maintain it. That first-day putter was working great because it felt like I made every putt.
SLM: How much did competing at last year’s regional tournament will help you prepare for this week’s tournament at Tangle Ridge Golf Club?
JV: It's going to help out a lot, for sure. I've played Tangle Ridge between five and 10 times, and I've always loved that course. It's a great course to play. I think this year will be a new year for me.
I think I'm prepared. I've played there more than once and I hope for the best. Last year, it was great first round, bad second round. I think I can string two good rounds together.
SLM: Who have you worked with to help improve your swing?
JV: I worked with swing coach, Andrew Lewis, out at The Tribute Golf Course, and he actually recently moved to the Sherrill Golf Course. He's instilled so much confidence in me with my swing. We touch up often with the putter and look at my swing and see how it's looking. Without that confidence, there is no way that I would qualify for a tournament. Andrew Lewis and Tim Lewis here have been very helpful.
SLM: How did you get into golf?
JV: I really didn't start golf until about five-and-a-half years ago. I took up golf after playing baseball. I played baseball for eight or nine years. I played it for a long time.
I didn't really have an inspiration at that time because I didn't play golf. But when I started playing golf, my dad started getting me into it. At first, I would say that Tiger Woods is my inspiration because he's the best. You can't argue that. Then most recently, Rory McIlroy.
SLM: How incredible of an accomplishment would making the state tournament be for you?
JV: Making state would be incredible. I think the players and teams that I would have to go up against at regionals would be a big step up. Last year, I was two-over going into the second day. I think if I would have stayed at two-over, I would have made it to state. That's what I need.
SLM: What are you going to miss about Little Elm High School?
JV: I'm going to miss it a lot. Coach Lewis has let me what I need to do practicing. He's one of the biggest reasons why I'm able to get through to regionals because he's allowed me to practice on my own. He knows that I'm working hard and practicing with a swing coach and friends that are really good.
SLM: What impressed you about Binghamton University?
JV: I reached out to a lot of Division I golf coaches and they just spoke to me and I like New York a lot. They had a great business school, great golf program, they're D-I. I think that checked all of the boxes. I met the team and loved everybody on the team. I loved the coach a lot. They have really good chemistry.
They have tournaments in Maryland and Pennsylvania and they're conference tournament is in Arizona. Funny enough because that they're in the Big Sky Conference, whereas their basketball program is in American East, like Rhode Island and other teams.
