The Town of Little Elm is gearing up to host its annual Big Easy event, set to take place on March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park. The event promises a night of fun for the whole family, with live music, a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K run/walk, food trucks, and more.

There will be a live performance by Brian Lynn Jones and The Misfit Cowboys, a local band known for their high-energy shows. Attendees can also participate in a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K race, with both walking and running options available.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

