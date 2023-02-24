The Town of Little Elm is gearing up to host its annual Big Easy event, set to take place on March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park. The event promises a night of fun for the whole family, with live music, a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K run/walk, food trucks, and more.
There will be a live performance by Brian Lynn Jones and The Misfit Cowboys, a local band known for their high-energy shows. Attendees can also participate in a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K race, with both walking and running options available.
Other activities include a hot air balloon glow from 6 to 7 p.m., a crawfish broil, and art displays and shopping. To participate in the crawfish broil, orders must be completed in advance by March 1. Visitors can also enjoy Cajun and other food favorites from 12 food vendors and shop for unique artisan items from nine vendors.
“Little Elm is known for having the largest beach in North Texas, and most of our events revolve around the beach during peak season,” said Drew Bailey, Managing Director of Tourism and Business Development for the Town of Little Elm. “We're also known for throwing a good party, and we wanted to create an event that gave our community and the region something to do when it's not peak beach season. Plus, who doesn't love a good Mardi Gras celebration? The music, the food, the whole vibe.”
Last year, the event drew in 3,000 total attendees, including 750 runners. This year, Bailey said the city is projecting even greater attendance, with 900 runners and over 4,000 attendees expected.
In addition to the traditional activities, this year's event will feature a drone show with over 300 drones and artwork and performers from the local school districts. Attendees can also look forward to new additions such as a king cake-eating contest, musical chairs, and a bead-throwing contest.
“While I am very excited about the drone show and the balloon glow, I look forward to watching the king cake eating contest the most,” Bailey said. “You'll expect many changes to all of our upcoming events in 2023.”
The Big Easy is a family-friendly event that promises a fun atmosphere with delicious food, great music, and exciting activities. Visitors can find more information about the crawfish broil, race registration, parking information, and more at www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
