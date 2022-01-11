633 five year anniversary

Little Elm’s Honor Park, which was dedicated to Det. Jerry R. Walker and other fallen first responders in 2019.

 File photo

The town of Little Elm will honor Det. Jerry R. Walker on Monday in commemoration of the five-year anniversary of his 2017 death.

This observance will consist of a candlelight vigil at Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park at 102 West Eldorado Parkway, by the highway’s intersection with Lobo Lane. The vigil will begin that evening at exactly 6:33 p.m. in honor of the officer’s badge number, 633.

The ceremony is open to the public and can be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page.

On Jan. 17, 2017, police in Little Elm were dispatched to a call involving an openly armed man who a complainant said was walking into a neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove Drive. Upon arrival, officers set up a barricade and ordered the man to drop his weapon, after which he reportedly opened fire from behind his fence and hit Walker in the neck.

Walker was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

The town has since periodically honored Walker and other first responders who have died in the line of duty. In 2019, Honor Park was opened in such dedication, and in 2021, Little Elm ISD’s newly constructed Jerry R. Walker Middle School was named in his honor.

