The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to appoint a redistricting subcommittee to assist with district boundaries before the May 2023 General Election.
Every four years, the Little Elm Town Charter requires the town to redistrict and 2023 marks Little Elm’s next four-year redistricting. Looking at the census data, there are two districts that are out of balance which include district two, which has too many people and district five, which doesn’t have enough.
The district boundaries are meant to be equal in population and this process must be completed by early January 2023 in order to be in effect for the May 2023 General Election.
Town staff is requesting that the council appoint a subcommittee of three council members to assist in the process. The subcommittee will meet with town staff and a consultant to review options for redistricting based on the 2020 census data and provide a recommendation to the full council for adoption.
In other business, the council denied Ordinance No. 1689, which was a request to rezone approximately 4.159 acres of land currently zoned as Lakefront District. The applicant wanted to establish a new planned development district based on Lakefront District, to capture existing development, and allow new commercial and residential development with modified uses.
All items on the consent agenda passed.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
