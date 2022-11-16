The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to appoint a redistricting subcommittee to assist with district boundaries before the May 2023 General Election.

Every four years, the Little Elm Town Charter requires the town to redistrict and 2023 marks Little Elm’s next four-year redistricting. Looking at the census data, there are two districts that are out of balance which include district two, which has too many people and district five, which doesn’t have enough.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments