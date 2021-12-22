In its Tuesday meeting, Little Elm Town Council approved a “Service and Assessment Plan” (SAP) and bond sale for a developmental district that is anticipated to include over 2,100 single-family homes.
While the bond amount is undetermined at this point, town documents indicate that the funds will be used to aid the creation of a development called the “Spiritas East Public Improvement District.” The SAP documents include a list of potential public improvement measures that can be undertaken by municipalities, including improvements for landscaping, lighting, water infrastructure and parking facilities.
The district is slated to include Spiritas Ranch, a 545-acre development that will be located at the southeast intersection of FM 720 and US 380. In addition to featuring an expected 2,135 single-family homes, Spiritas Ranch is also reserving property for a future Denton ISD school and a fire station.
The project is also expected to include an extension of FM 4931, whose stretch along Spiritas Ranch is proposed to be named Ryan Spiritas Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.