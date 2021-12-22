LETC spiritas

Andrew Friedman of SAMCO Capital presented the bond vote to Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting.

 Video still courtesy of Little Elm Town Council

In its Tuesday meeting, Little Elm Town Council approved a “Service and Assessment Plan” (SAP) and bond sale for a developmental district that is anticipated to include over 2,100 single-family homes.

While the bond amount is undetermined at this point, town documents indicate that the funds will be used to aid the creation of a development called the “Spiritas East Public Improvement District.” The SAP documents include a list of potential public improvement measures that can be undertaken by municipalities, including improvements for landscaping, lighting, water infrastructure and parking facilities.

The district is slated to include Spiritas Ranch, a 545-acre development that will be located at the southeast intersection of FM 720 and US 380. In addition to featuring an expected 2,135 single-family homes, Spiritas Ranch is also reserving property for a future Denton ISD school and a fire station.

The project is also expected to include an extension of FM 4931, whose stretch along Spiritas Ranch is proposed to be named Ryan Spiritas Parkway.

