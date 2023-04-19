Denton ISD sought approval from the Little Elm Town Council to amend the development agreement for Phase 3 of the Linden Hills residential subdivision to allow for the construction of a new elementary school during the town council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

The proposed school site was purchased by Denton ISD and because it is within Phase 3 of the subdivision, the town council has additional review and approval power over the project. The Development Agreement for Phase 3 was approved by the council in May 2021, and outlines a list of agreed-upon development standards and a conceptual plan for residential development. The proposed non-residential development for the school requires an amendment to the current agreement, as it specifically identifies land and standards for residential development and does not contain any reference to non-residential development.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

