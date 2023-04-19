Denton ISD sought approval from the Little Elm Town Council to amend the development agreement for Phase 3 of the Linden Hills residential subdivision to allow for the construction of a new elementary school during the town council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
The proposed school site was purchased by Denton ISD and because it is within Phase 3 of the subdivision, the town council has additional review and approval power over the project. The Development Agreement for Phase 3 was approved by the council in May 2021, and outlines a list of agreed-upon development standards and a conceptual plan for residential development. The proposed non-residential development for the school requires an amendment to the current agreement, as it specifically identifies land and standards for residential development and does not contain any reference to non-residential development.
Over the past few months, town staff and Denton ISD have been negotiating a list of non-residential development standards and associated exhibits that are comparable to those of the residential component, ensuring that the school site will fit cohesively into the neighborhood. The negotiated non-residential development standards are based on the light commercial district and include building design, site lighting allowance, tree mitigation, and landscape and irrigation standards.
The proposed building design utilizes the minimum base requirements of commercial property architectural standards, with the minimum acceptable articulation, tripartite design, and material standards given the property's location within the Town's ETJ. The landscape and irrigation exhibits provide a visual representation of the proposed minimum landscape and irrigation standards, identifying tree and shrub locations, quantities, planting species, and a minimum of four caliper inches for shade trees.
The conceptual site plan depicts the minimum standards for site layout, parking lot detail, and general circulation, identifying setbacks, area, height, and lot coverage to enable the non-residential site to co-exist within the residential neighborhood. These exhibits identify how the proposed tree planting is intended to serve as a living screen between the school and neighboring homes, as well as the right-of-way.
The proposed development agreement amendment was reviewed by Little Elm Town Council and determined it met the agreed-upon development standards and is compatible with the residential neighborhood.
The site plan was approved and construction of the new elementary school can move forward.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
