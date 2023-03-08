Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss and approve the proposal from the North Texas Collegiate Academy, a public charter school, as it is looking to expand its campus.

The purpose of the proposal is to present a redevelopment plan for the school campus that consists of four phases. These phases will capture the progression of redevelopment from the current conditions of the campus to the ultimate build-out condition.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments