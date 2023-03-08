Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss and approve the proposal from the North Texas Collegiate Academy, a public charter school, as it is looking to expand its campus.
The purpose of the proposal is to present a redevelopment plan for the school campus that consists of four phases. These phases will capture the progression of redevelopment from the current conditions of the campus to the ultimate build-out condition.
Currently, the school campus comprises a large building for classroom and administration purposes (Building A), two temporary classroom buildings (Buildings B and C), a facilities and maintenance accessory structure (Building D), a small wood storage shed, and a playground.
Phase 1 of the proposed redevelopment plan will capture the existing site conditions. Phase 2 will involve the relocation and demolition of certain buildings and playground equipment.
Phase 3 will showcase the proposed immediate redevelopment, which will include the construction of a new 12,321 square-foot classroom building (Building F) and an 11,482 square-foot building intended to house additional classrooms and a large gymnasium (Building G). Building G will also function as the campus' storm shelter.
Phase 4 will depict the ultimate build-out of the school campus, which will involve the removal of the remaining temporary classrooms (Buildings B and C), expansion of the parking lot, installation of new cohesive perimeter fencing, and additional landscape improvements throughout the site.
The site is located along Crestwood Place, north of Oak Grove Parkway, within Little Elm's Town limits and the project area consists of 4.21 acres of developed and vacant land owned by the North Texas Collegiate Academy.
The school has experienced significant growth and has recently acquired two additional lots. To meet the demand for improved classroom and athletic facilities, the school has demolished two existing buildings and is now on a tight schedule to construct two new buildings before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The applicant is currently collaborating with Denton County and the Town of Little Elm to merge all 12 lots into one cohesive lot, which will involve abandoning the Crestwood Place right-of-way that cuts through the project area.
The proposal from the North Texas Collegiate Academy passed unanimously during the town council meeting on March 7.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.