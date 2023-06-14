The Little Elm Town Council met last week to review and approve a request to rezone land to allow for the development of an automotive repair facility, retail center, and office space.
The subject property consists of a recently vacant lot, which is approximately 4.13 acres and annexed into the town in 2006. It’s currently zoned Light Commercial within the 380 Overlay District and surrounded by land zoned for multifamily.
The 380 Overlay District is identified as a major commercial hub meant to stimulate high-quality business and employment opportunities for the region. The proposed planned development includes the conceptual site plan and development standards, which meet the town’s vision for the area, according to staff.
In 2022, the applicant bought the subject property for the purpose of expanding his existing business of automotive repair, primarily focusing on electric vehicles. He also purchased the adjacent lot with the intent to develop additional retail shops.
The applicant, Parkwood Collision has an existing location in Frisco and specializes in Tesla auto repair for owners with insurance claims. On the first lot, the applicant is proposing a 35,332 square foot building that functions as an auto repair center and office space associated with Parkwood Collision. On the second lot, he is proposing a 17,107 square foot commercial and retail center.
Fire and engineering have reviewed the proposed development plans and have approved them for the purposes of the rezoning request, however, this is not an approval for construction. The applicant would undergo a site development permit review to ensure full compliance prior to obtaining approval for site work.
The request to rezone helps to further the town’s vision for quality development and continued investment into the town, especially by encompassing the adjacent lot, according to staff.
At their regular meeting on April 20, 2023, the planning and zoning commission discussed the proposed planned development request and worked through several concerns, which included classifying the use and establishing a specific definition for the proposed use, identifying details of the business operations focusing primarily on electric vehicle body repair and not mechanical or battery replacement, screening of the rear parking lot, and parking space sizes.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval of the request subject to the following conditions: Lot 2 shall have 10 foot by 20 foot parking spaces in the row along Highway 380, add screening of rear parking lot along access easement on western boundary, and classify use as “Modern Production Collision Repair.”
The applicant addressed the screening by adding 36 inch tall shrubs along the western fence of the rear parking lot, and the use classification by adding the definition within the proposed planned development narrative. However, the applicant is still requesting to utilize 9-foot wide parking spaces along the frontage of US Highway 380, instead of the recommended 10-foot wide as recommended by the planning and zoning commission.
Little Elm Town Council approved the request to rezone to allow for the development of the automotive repair facility, retail center, and office space located on the southeast corner of the intersection of US Highway 380 and Gardenia Blvd.
Arianna Morrison
