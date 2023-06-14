The Little Elm Town Council met last week to review and approve a request to rezone land to allow for the development of an automotive repair facility, retail center, and office space.

The subject property consists of a recently vacant lot, which is approximately 4.13 acres and annexed into the town in 2006. It’s currently zoned Light Commercial within the 380 Overlay District and surrounded by land zoned for multifamily.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

