Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, June 20 to discuss a development agreement for the development of Lake Shore Plaza in the town.
The planned development is located at 550 Eldorado Parkway and approximately 500 feet southwest of the Hillside Drive and Eldorado Parkway intersection, within Little Elm’s town limits.
The site is approximately 4.159 acres and consists of one lot, currently containing an existing indoor commercial amusement building, an existing daycare facility, and undeveloped land, partially within the Army Corps of Engineers 537 flowage easement.
The property is zoned as Lakefront District, however the existing commercial building and the daycare facility, Building A and Building B, were developed under the Light Commercial District standards, which was the zoning designation at the time.
The applicant, who is also the property owner and developer, has gone through several different requests and processes over the last six years. In 2017, the applicant received a waiver approval for a similar project, with a different concept and different site plan, however, without Army Corps of Engineer’s approval, the applicant was unable to obtain a building permit within the allotted two-year period. This resulted in lapse of approval and expiration of the permitted waiver in 2019.
In 2020, the applicant ultimately received approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and found that a planned development would be the best approach to incorporate everything happening at the site. In 2021, the applicant withdrew the planned development request to resolve outstanding issues and fully meet all requirements.
After completing Building A, the application proceeded with a new planned development request in 2022, however, at that time, the request had changed in order to meet new height requirements of the Lakefront District. The applicant had also decided to expand the daycare facility, provide additional site improvements, and make additional layout changes to the portion of the site within the Army Corps of Engineers’ 537 flowage easement.
Town staff worked with the applicant over a period of six months in order to bring the proposal as close to meeting as many requirements of the zoning ordinance as possible and to ensure quality development. However, there were still too many outstanding items and requests to deviate from the town’s development standards and the most recent planned development request by the applicant was denied by town council on Nov. 15, 2022.
Since the denial, the applicant has been working with town staff and has met with council members to receive direction to improve the design and quality of the proposed development and address all outstanding items.
The new planned development will contain a proposed 32,769 square-foot mixed-use, owner-occupied condo development. The three-story building will house 3,320 square feet of retail space, residential lobby, condo garages, and a 700 square-foot residential amenity space on the ground floor, with 16 residential condo units on the two floors above.
The proposed condos range between 723-850 square-foot one-bedroom units and 962-1,679 square-foot two-bedrooms units. The development plans also show proposed site improvements in the form of a large green open space with gazebo, playground equipment, benches, trails connecting to the existing public trail, and a large dog park.
The applicant is also proposing to expand Building B by 1,247 square feet, bringing the building to a total of 6,070 square feet, and expand the outdoor play area, providing new commercial grade, covered, playground equipment.
At their regular meeting on May 18, 2023, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the proposed planned development request and voiced concerns over the proposed building not fitting into the overall site.
The commission and staff went over the timeline of this project dating back to 2017. The commission came to the consensus that they are open to the proposed use of residential over retail, but they did not believe that the proposed building fit into the existing site, having the appearance of an after-thought to the overall development. The commission denied the request with a vote of four in favor and two in opposition.
The applicant has requested to continue the request onto the town council public hearing.
