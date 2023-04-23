CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Andrew Evans - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Andrew Evans
Michel Hambrick - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Michel Hambrick
Michael McClellan - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Michael McClellan
Nick Musteen - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Nick Musteen

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for city council are one seat each for Place 5 and Place 6. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through the Denton County website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

