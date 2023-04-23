Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for city council are one seat each for Place 5 and Place 6. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through the Denton County website.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: Dedication to my new community. I believe I will bring a new freshened view to the Town Council, providing a balance on the Town Council from the newer fast growing areas in contrast to the majority of the council representing more established residents in traditional Little Elm.
NICK MUSTEEN: Having previously held the Place 5 Little Elm Town Council position, I was concerned with the lack of communication/information to District 5 residents. This is the largest district in Little Elm, and encompasses multiple neighborhoods and residents, not just one. Part of Sunset Point, Valencia, Union Park, Hillstone Pointe, Century 380, the Estates 380, some of South Paloma Creek all fall within District 5 and they ALL deserve their voices to be heard and represented.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: I am running for this office because I believe everyone should feel compelled to participate in their local government should this be something that is important to them. It is something that is important to me as I feel we all have an obligation to work in and participate in making our communities better. In addition, as a woman, and a minority, I have a unique perspective to see things differently and offer insight and ideas that may be outside of the traditional day to day opinions.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Re-election, to continue the current programs, plans, projects, etc. and keep Little Elm moving forward and maintain the outstanding results. Keep Little Elm a place everyone wants to live, raise a family and their children’s family will want to live and raise their families.
What is your history of involvement in the community?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: Over the past two years I’ve been very active in the school community in Denton ISD through the PTA, Dad’s of Great Students, regular attendee of Board meetings and served on the Denton ISD Bond Advisory Committee. For the town of Little Elm, I’ve graduated from the Citizens Government Academy, Fire Academy and am currently completing the Police Academy. Also, Managing the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge in Union Park.
NICK MUSTEEN: From 2015 to 2021, I served as Little Elm Town Council Place 5, the same seat I am running for again now. I have been involved through the schools via my 5 children, 4 of which are LEHS Graduates and the 5th about to end her Junior year there. I have served on the Little ElmCommunity Development Corporation as Council Liaison, as a Coach in Youth Baseball, and have served on two Little Elm HOA Board of Directors, plus various appointed Boards while on Council.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: I am very involved in my community. It is one of the things that brings me pure joy. I have served on several boards and really am willing to lend a hand whenever needed. Both past and present boards and positions I have held include: I am Past President of the Little Elm Friends of the Library, Board Member of the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the Rotary Club of Little Elm; Board Member of the Little ElmEconomic Corporation; Board Member of Box 620; Current President of St. Arbor Community Development, Inc, which oversees the town's first community garden. I have also completed Citizens on Patrol (Class 7) and Citizens Government Academy.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Started on the Parks Board in 1995, member of the Planning & Zoning for 18+ years, EDC director/member for approx. seven years, Town Council for six years. Scout Committee Chair for Pack 367, Troop 45 and Crew 45 from Button Memorial United Methodist Church for approx. 17 years.
What are some things voters should know about you?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: I am a Union Park resident but a whole Little Elm fan, Married, two children enrolled who were Denton ISD and I’m passionate about improving the three local ISDs, Frisco/Little Elm/Denton. Originally from California relocating to the area in 2021. I have been in the Mortgage Banking business for 22 years in all facets of the industry.
NICK MUSTEEN: I do this because I enjoy it. I enjoy making a difference in residents lives, making our town a safer place, and knowing I am doing it with fiscal responsibility to our Tax Payers. I know what it realistically takes to provide vision and support to all of the various departments and agencies. I am known to challenge decisions and the status quo’s when I don’t feel they benefit everyone or they don’t make financial sense. During my previous time on Town Council, I sponsored and brought forth several items that became Town Ordinances and are still intact today.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: I'm a wife and a mother to a beautiful 14 year old daughter. I don’t just live here; I work in; support the local businesses and serve in this town. I operate with integrity in everything that I do. As a business owner, one of my core values is to make my town a great place to live, work, raise a family and be a community where everyone has a voice and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: I am fully committed to keeping LittleElm moving forward while maintaining the Home Town Feel that we have enjoyed since we were approx. 1500 residents to the now over 50,000. Quality of life for all residents is very important. Safety and sustainability are critical.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: Fiscal responsibility. An in depth oversight of how and where the Town spends the money collected from its constituents through taxes and fees collected from businesses and developers. Possibly through the creation of an audit committee on the council similar to those that exist in corporations board of directors. But I’m still new to all this but hope to find an opportunity to pursue this direction.
NICK MUSTEEN: Being a part of the group that planned and approved most of what is built now, or almost finished, I want to help the Town focus not only on finishing out this growth, but maintain the Town feeling that brought most of us here in the first place. The Growth to this fabulous area was both inevitable, and expected. We should not and can not lose focus on our residents that are already here, and we need to ensure they are receiving the best bang for their Tax-bucks. The town’s first Hotel is almost ready to open. Tin Man Social Club is now open, 575° Pizzeria is now open, Tiffs Treats, work on “The Lawn”. All of those I had a part in, and I’d like to make sure they succeed and prosper.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: My first priority will be to become educated on the current projects, processes and challenges that we face as a town. My goal will be to concentrate on the things that benefit the vast majority and not just be a person elected who doesn't speak up for the things that she believes in or that do not benefit the greater good. If all elected officials would just do that, it would keep us all from pandering to one particular group. Those that serve in local government should consider it an honor and a privilege to serve and should only be loyal to the interests of the town’s residents without giving any consideration to interest groups, boards or other organizations.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Continue the example of Servant Leadership that supports our residents, strong financial approach to growth and management to ensure we can continue to offer best in class services/amenities our residents have come to expect now and after we reach build out.
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage of its growth?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: As a resident in Union Park, I feel that the growth and disruptive traffic problems inherent to the 380 corridor are of paramount importance, in addition to massive new development on the west side of Town with Spritas Ranch and Ladera being the focal point of Oak Grove Parkway development. I believe the geography of Little Elm is the biggest challenge of our town and is what makes connecting the town so difficult. I hope to pursue this as a focal point of our future.
NICK MUSTEEN: This will seem cliché and overused, but Little Elm needs to be aggressive in how TXDOT handles the 380 Project that affects almost all of us daily. The increased Traffic Counts, the residents that live along the route, the businesses that count on that traffic to survive, all need to be balanced so we can get the project finished and hopefully without the loss of lives or businesses along 380.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: Growth is a balancing act, and Little Elm is in the perfect example of that. We're currently the fastest growing city in DFW, and one of the fastest growing in the country. We need to ensure that new developments adhere to the vibrant, unique feel that brought thousands to Little Elm in the first place. We need to continue to make our town a place for young families starting out and retirees alike, and that means diversified housing stock. A diversified community is a vibrant community. As a member of the Economic Development Corporation, I'm uniquely positioned to effectively work towards solutions that keep our current citizens in mind while maintaining the smart growth our town is undertaking.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Continue to grow sales tax opportunities to allow the opportunity to have a meaningful impact on property taxes. As well as ways to bring the residents on the North side of the Lake and the central area together. We are a stronger community together.
Do you think the city is heading in the right direction, why or why not?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: Interesting question as I would assume that all cities believe they are headed in the right direction with their current leadership. The Strategic Plan for the town I have learned was originally developed in 2013 by the majority of the currently seated council. What was practical and purposeful 10 years ago might not be the direction appropriate today based on employment trends, state of the economy, and frankly the needs and location of the current residents.
NICK MUSTEEN: We are headed in the right direction, but I feel like we are still on the “Access Ramp” and not on the Highway. We can see the entrance to it, but still have to get on.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: I think the city is headed in the right direction. We have some unique opportunities ahead for us, and so far, the town has done a great job balancing our growth all while keeping the small town feel that attracted many of us here in the first place. We can't compete with cities like Frisco, but we have done a good job capitalizing on our close proximity to the lake and all that it has to offer.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Yes. The development in the Lakefront has been in the works since 2006 and is starting to produce the desired results. We continue to grow our public safety resources with sustainability in mind and ensuring they have the resources needed to keep our residents safe as we grow.
If you could fix any single problem facing the city right now, what would it be and how would you address it?
PLACE 5
ANDREW EVANS: Management/Growth in the North and West sides of the Town. Work with Town Management and Development Services in providing political support to County and State officials to make this their priority to their constituents in Little Elm.
NICK MUSTEEN: The Economy. I’d like to see lower Utility Rates, Tax Rates, etc. Heck, I’d love to see our grocery bills all come down too, but that seems a long way off. However, having a strong voice in Place 5 can certainly make some noise. Taxes in general. I’ve witnessed my own HOA raise their Dues to residents recently even though 99% of the Homeowners said it wants the right time. Same situation this past year with the Little Elms portion of Taxes. Given the increased/inflated values we’ve all experienced, the Town should have looked harder at lowering the Rate. While it may not seem like a lot, those extra Dollars add up and take a toll on our lives. To not have anyone Listening or Caring to us as Stakeholders is appalling. I have the previous experience needed to hit the ground running, with no learning curve, and will give it my best efforts to maintain and improve every resident's quality of life, no matter where you live.
PLACE 6
MICHEL HAMBRICK: I want to live in a community that supplies resources for not only my wants, but my needs as well. I want Little Elm to attract quality healthcare and doctors so that citizens don’t have to drive to Frisco, Plano or even Dallas to take care of their most basic medical needs. I know we have unique challenges that prevent us from attracting large medical facilities, but I think the town should be able to attract talent that will allow our citizens access to quality medical professionals right down the street from where we live, work and play. I'm running for Town Council to bring my expertise as a longtime resident and community leader to the table. We have a lot of work to do, and I'm in it for the long haul.
MICHAEL MCCLELLAN: Bringing the residents on the north side of the lake and the central area together. We have been and will continue to work to bring the entire community together. We are stronger together.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.