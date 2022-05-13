The Little Elm Town Council election took place on Saturday, May 7, and all three of the incumbents running for reelection — Place 1’s Jamell Johnson, Place 2’s Tony Singh and Place 4’s Lisa Norman — successfully reclaimed their seats, per unofficial results issued by the Denton County Elections Administrator.
The results will remain unofficial until they are canvassed by the Little Elm Town Council in a May 17 meeting. The oaths of office for each candidate will immediately follow.
Johnson, Singh and Norman were asked five questions about the results and the election aftermath. Here’s what they said.
What message do you have for your opponent?
Jamell Johnson (Place 1)
Stay involved because Little Elm has a lot of opportunities to help our community, and thank you for running. It takes a lot of courage and commitment to step out and run for office.
Tony Singh (Place 2)
One of the best parts of my election in 2019 was having dinner with my opponent Stephen Horn and his wife Beth as the results were coming on Election Day. Me, Stephen and Claudia (2019 opponent) always respected each other and made sure to continue to work together. This should be in all the elections.
This year too, Brian ran a clean campaign, so I’m thankful to him for it. I told him that I am always open to ideas and looking forward to working with him.
Lisa Norman (Place 4)
[Councilwoman Lisa Norman, who ran unopposed, did not respond to the post-election Q&A.]
What message do you have for voters, whether they voted for you or not?
Jamell Johnson (Place 1)
Little Elm, I am honored to again be entrusted by my community, and I will continue to work hard for you and always in your best interest. The door is always open for my constituents!
Tony Singh (Place 2)
I am thankful to all the residents of Little Elm District 2 for allowing me the opportunity to serve them. “Committed to community” is not a tagline, but this is the way my wife, Crystal, and I live our lives. I am going to continue to work tirelessly to make sure that your concerns are heard and addressed.
Since all the incumbents won during this election cycle, the council will remain completely unchanged. What advantages or disadvantages, if any, do you think will come from this?
Jamell Johnson (Place 1)
I think it gives us an advantage. I was recently elected in a special election this past December, and two additional seats changed over the last year (Place 5 and the Mayor). Our advantage will be the different perspectives we bring together to push forward the town’s vision.
Tony Singh (Place 2)
We had a good thing going at the council before the election and we are continuing the good work. Like we said during the election, let’s keep a good thing going!
What will be some key priorities of yours once you get sworn in or resume your place on the council?
Jamell Johnson (Place 1)
I will continue to work with our Veteran’s community, create more youth engagement/activity, and organize more community events in public venues to drive community engagement.
Tony Singh (Place 2)
Focus on implementing the Cottonwood Park Master Plan, support our public safety departments and focus on improving sales tax revenue so we can reduce property taxes and therefore the property tax burden on residents.
How will you want voters to remember you?
Jamell Johnson (Place 1)
I hope people remember me as a thoughtful, caring and transparent leader on a daily basis.
Tony Singh (Place 2)
I will like Little Elm residents to remember me as a servant leader that was always available for the residents and championed for them. A leader that leads with his volunteer activities to do good for the community and everyone that resides in it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.