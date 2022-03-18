LE veterans committee

“My concern would be if you’ve got three councilmembers already voting yes, all they need is one.” –Mayor Pro Tem Neil Blais

A Little Elm veterans commission was discussed in more elaborate detail by the Little Elm Town Council in a Tuesday workshop.

First discussed during a Jan. 18 council meeting, the proposed veterans commission has been the subject of a task force that has drafted a series of recommendations to councilmembers. Those recommendations were presented on Tuesday.

The task force recommended that membership of the commission include three current councilmembers, three Little Elm residents who are veterans and one town staff member. Under the task force’s proposed framework, the commission would meet on a monthly basis.

Two names for the commission were also proposed: Little Elm Veterans Commission and the Little Elm Veterans Advisory Committee. Councilmembers including Mayor Curtis Cornelious indicated that they prefer the latter name.

While councilmembers unanimously contended that a veterans commission is necessary, discussion hinged on the recommendation that three councilmembers comprise the committee. Mayor Pro Tem Neil Blais expressed concern that three councilmembers would make it one councilmember shy of establishing a quorum. As such, concerns were brought up on this committee’s decisions being political.

“That means if they bring any recommendation to council, to me, that commission has too much weight on getting anything passed,” Blais said. “My concern would be if you’ve got three councilmembers already voting yes, all they need is one.”

Concurring councilmembers discussed the possibility of reducing the council’s presence in the committee as its body develops and gets acclimated to its duties.

As council discussion on the committee ended, Cornelious hinted that town officials are working toward organizing a veteran’s ball.

