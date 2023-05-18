Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, May 16 to approve a development agreement amendment with Denton Independent School District to allow the district to build an elementary school in Little Elm town limits.

The elementary school will be located in Spiritas Ranch residential subdivision, which was designed with several designated non-residential components, such as a fire station, commercial area, and a public school.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

