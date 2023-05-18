Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, May 16 to approve a development agreement amendment with Denton Independent School District to allow the district to build an elementary school in Little Elm town limits.
The elementary school will be located in Spiritas Ranch residential subdivision, which was designed with several designated non-residential components, such as a fire station, commercial area, and a public school.
Last year, the site designated for the school was sold to Denton ISD for the purposes of constructing a new elementary school. For the past several months, town staff and the school district have negotiated a list of modified development standards and associated exhibits based on the light commercial district with modifications to certain architectural and site development requirements. These development standards would be applicable specifically to the property on which the school is to be constructed, and are comparable to those of the residential component, which should allow the school site to fit cohesively into the neighborhood.
However, since the land has an existing planned development district and development agreement, such deviations require approval from the town council through an amendment of the current development agreement and planned development district.
The amendment outlines general restrictions under which the subject property is to be developed. It also provides a concept plan and landscape plan adoption with laid out structures and landscaping to the agreed upon standards. The amendment includes exhibits proving further detail with regard to building design and commitment to utilizing certain materials, but are not intended to serve as approved plans for construction.
Conceptual site plans show minimum standards for site payout, parking lot detail, and general circulation to enable the non-residential site to co-exist within the residential neighborhood.
Little Elm Town Council approved the development agreement amendment with Denton ISD.
Staff will come before the planning and zoning commission and town council at a later date to get approval for the planned development. The development agreement amendment from Tuesday is just the first step of many for the future Denton ISD elementary school.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
