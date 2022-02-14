Little Elm will have the opportunity to receive another opioid abatement settlement from the pharmaceutical industry.
In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council will consider a resolution authorizing the town manager to make Little Elm a party in a nationwide opioid settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s largest manufacturer of generic medication. The proposed settlement earmarks $150 million in cash settlements for Texas, $131.5 million of which would be allocated to counties and municipalities throughout the state.
Per the terms of the settlement, Teva would also give the state $75 million worth of naloxone, a medication used to counteract symptoms of opioid overdose, of which first responders in Little Elm could potentially be a recipient.
Teva reached the proposed settlement amid allegations that it fueled the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Israeli pharmaceutical company manufactures dozens of opioid products including morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl, as well as other controlled substances.
The Little Elm town manager has until March 10 to submit the Teva settlement release form.
This proposed settlement comes months after the Little Elm Town Council approved a November resolution authorizing the town to join a separate opioid abatement settlement between the state of Texas and four major pharmaceutical companies: manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and drug wholesalers Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Texas is qualified to receive up to $1.5 billion from this settlement, while Little Elm was estimated to receive $69,326 from it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.