The creation of a town Veteran’s Commission will be discussed by the Little Elm Town Council in an upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
The first discussion of such a commission was initiated during a Jan. 18 council meeting. Suggested actions for this commission included establishment of Veterans Day events, a routine assembly and efforts to highlight Little Elm veterans on social media and through news outlets including this one (The Little Elm Journal was specifically mentioned in the Jan. 18 presentation as a place to highlight local veterans.)
“I would like to see us be the catalyst that pulls it together,” said Councilman Michael McClellan during the discussion.
Per the suggestion of Town Manager Matt Mueller, an interim task force was created for the purpose of advancing the conceptualization and creation of the commission. During the upcoming Tuesday meeting, the council will hear recommendations for how to advance the task force.
If created by the council, the Veteran’s Commission would serve as an advisory body for the mayor and council in a similar capacity as the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission, Animal Shelter Advisory Board and Economic Development Corporation.
