The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is two-thirds into its first phase of the ongoing U.S. 380 overhaul, Little Elm Town Engineer Wesley Brandon reported to the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting.

Brandon said construction workers are currently working on the southern portion of the highway, and in doing so, shifting traffic lanes to the north side of the highway so that workers have ample space to work safely. Cognizant of the frequent traffic delays U.S. 380 motorists encounter in their commute, he also said the town was working closely with TxDOT to mitigate the inconveniences caused by the highway operating on a single-lane basis.

“We do take that very seriously when it comes to the inconvenience to the public,” he said. “We do understand that it is a construction project and there will be delays, but the whole idea is that we work closely with TxDOT to make sure that any time there is a concern raised, that TxDOT looks at it quickly to see if there is a way to optimize traffic movements or help with delays.”

Officials estimate that Phase One of the reconstruction will be finished in 5-6 weeks. With two more phases remaining, construction for the project is estimated to run through 2025.

The ongoing first phase includes the installation of temporary traffic signals and temporary pavement, the northward shift of traffic lanes, early ramp construction, partial widening of bridges and work on storm sewers.

Phase Two will include the southward shift of traffic lanes, complete widening of bridges, partial wall retention at overpass bridges and continued ramp construction.

The third and final phase will complete the entire project, with the construction of more lanes, installation of street lights and traffic signals, completion of the storm sewer and more.

The project has an estimated cost of over $140 million.

