Veterans Honor Walk .jpeg

Members of the Little Elm Veterans Committee who participated in the Little Elm High School Homecoming Parade.

 Courtesy of Kate Graham

The Little Elm Veterans Committee was created just six months ago in May 2022 to coordinate events and become an informative group for veterans who live in the town.

Committee members were appointed by the Little Elm Town Council in August and the group has since planned an inaugural Veterans Honor Walk and is focusing on plans for next year. Some plans for 2023 include a series of workshops to discuss benefits and mental health resources for veterans, as well as hosting networking opportunities, said Kate Graham, the staff liaison for the Veterans Committee.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

