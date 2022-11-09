The Little Elm Veterans Committee was created just six months ago in May 2022 to coordinate events and become an informative group for veterans who live in the town.
Committee members were appointed by the Little Elm Town Council in August and the group has since planned an inaugural Veterans Honor Walk and is focusing on plans for next year. Some plans for 2023 include a series of workshops to discuss benefits and mental health resources for veterans, as well as hosting networking opportunities, said Kate Graham, the staff liaison for the Veterans Committee.
“The Veterans Committee hopes to build a community where veterans know one another and are supported,” Graham said. “The group plans to share resources and host events to bring veterans in the community together.”
There are currently seven committee members who were appointed by the town council, and when it came to the honor walk they wanted to host a community event for Veterans Day since the town had not traditionally had an event for the holiday.
“The idea for the walk came about because of the Veterans Memorial Bridge located on Witt Rd.,” Graham said. “The committee thought a walk would be the perfect opportunity to bring the community together, honor veterans, and bring attention to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.”
Held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m., the Veterans Honor Walk consists of veterans and community members walking across the Veterans Memorial Bridge through a presentation of colors with a military speaker and a flag retirement ceremony.
If someone is interested in learning more information about the committee or receiving a newsletter to stay updated with what the Veterans Committee is offering, please contact Kate Graham at kgraham@littleelm.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
