Little Elm's annual July Jubilee celebration is now days away.
The town's annual Fourth of July celebration is slated to take place on Monday, July 4 with two simultaneous firework shows.
One of these will take place at the Little Elm High School parking lot, while the other will take place at Little Elm Park. The latter location will be open all day for the festivities and include vendors, live music, food trucks and more.
The two firework shows are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. that night and will include a music simulcast by KHYI 95.3, a local country/Americana music radio station. The event will end at 10 p.m.
A staple of Little Elm, July Jubilee has drawn thousands to the city and been an essential part of its recreational offerings. This will be the third installment of the event since the event was scaled back and limited to vehicles in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. July Jubilee has since resumed its usual in-person operations.
While attendance for the event itself is free, parking in Little Elm Park is $35 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Nearby overflow parking in the grass will also be available for $30.
More information on the event can be found online at t.ly/cVdw.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
