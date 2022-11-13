“Smoove” is a nickname that Little Elm senior guard Amarachi Kimpson has earned because of her smooth play on the basketball court.
Whether it’s dribbling, shooting or rebounding, Kimpson makes just about everything look easy when on the court.
Kimpson has the credentials to back up that nickname.
One of the top scorers in the Dallas area over the last three seasons, Kimpson has averaged more than 20 points per game and been bestowed with a district superlative each season – winning the conference newcomer of the year as a freshman, offensive player of the year as a sophomore and District 5-6A MVP as a junior.
Little Elm has made the playoffs in two of Kimpson’s first three year, but it was the success that the Lady Lobos enjoyed in the final month of the 2021-22 season that has the team excited about the potential for this season.
The Lady Lobos overcame a slow start to win 10 of their final 11 regular-season games and earn second place in the 5-6A standings.
Little Elm lost a hard-fought 66-54 affair to Plano in a bi-district playoff contest. However, with six returners with previous varsity experience, the Lady Lobos have high expectations this year.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Kimpson chats about signing a National Letter of Intent with UNLV on Wednesday, Little Elm’s strong finish to last season and playing alongside her younger sister, sophomore Shiloh Kimpson.
SLM: Congrats on signing with UNLV on Wednesday afternoon. Describe that feeling.
AK: Honestly, I was so nervous, especially hearing coach (Ken) Tutt’s speech because it was so amazing and just having my family around me. It’s a great atmosphere to be in.
SLM: What convinced you that UNLV was the best place for you to call home for the next four years?
AK: Literally everything: the girls, the coaches, the city. I fell in love with it the first time that I went there. It was an easy decision to make.
SLM: You have scored 1,662 career points, meaning that you are less than 400 points away from reaching 2,000. What would it mean for you to record 2,000 career points?
AK: It would mean the world to me. It’s a goal that I have set since my freshman year, before I even started playing on varsity. When I get there, it’s going to be a happy moment because it’s everything that I’ve been working towards.
SLM: How did you get the nickname “Smoove”?
AK: Just my style of play. I got it when I was younger.
SLM: Last season, Little Elm won 10 of its last 12 games and finished as a bi-district finalist. What was so good about the end of last season?
AK: Coming into my freshman season, we were just trying to get better. Now, we’re trying to make the playoffs every year. We’re really trying to make a playoff run. We really had a good run to the end of last season, and we just want to build off that.
SLM: This is your second season playing with your sister, sophomore Shiloh Kimpson. How can you describe what it has been like to play with her?
AK: It’s been good. Our chemistry has gotten a lot better. Her stepping up her play and her leadership has helped the team to step up. It’s really good.
SLM: Senior Avery Brown returns for the Lady Lobos after missing all but a couple of games last season with a torn ACL. How excited is the team to have her back on the court?
AK: It’s great to have her back. She’s coming off her ACL injury. It’s definitely redemption for her.
