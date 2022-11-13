Amarachi Kimpson

Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson poses for a picture after she signed a National Letter of Intent with UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

 Submitted photo

“Smoove” is a nickname that Little Elm senior guard Amarachi Kimpson has earned because of her smooth play on the basketball court.

Whether it’s dribbling, shooting or rebounding, Kimpson makes just about everything look easy when on the court.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments