David Myers and Oliver Serrano started out doing business together in outpatient therapy, but slowly transitioned into pursuing another passion — craft beer.
The duo has been doing business together since 2017, opening up Ascend Hand Therapy in The Colony and Frisco. In 2021, they were able to sell the Ascend Hand Therapy to a national organization and began to pursue craft beer as a business.
Opening its doors in September 2022, Almost Home Taphouse has been able to offer the Little Elm community craft beer and local wines thanks to Myers and Serrano. The pair frequented other local bars fairly often and decided to open up their own.
“Even before we opened our doors, the city and the people in the city have been really helpful in getting us open there,” Serrano said. “They were really on board through the planning and zoning process and just helping us get our doors open quickly so we could serve the community there.”
Since opening, Almost Home Taphouse has been able to partner with the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce, different nonprofit organizations to do fundraising, and small businesses looking to grow.
There are a variety of events that Almost Home Taphouse does to bring people in including Tuesday Trivia Nights, Thursday Bingo, and Friday Night Poker. The owners also have live music and bring in food trucks and pop-up merchant tables for customers to enjoy.
“The community has really been happy that we opened,” Serrano said. “The location that we're in, it was previously a craft beer bar and it closed during the pandemic in 2020. So, a lot of people were excited and were waiting for us to open as soon as they saw our bar sign go up, so they've been very supportive of us and, you know, we have some people who are already regulars and it hasn't been very long, so it's nice.”
Serrano said when it comes to expanding, he and Myers are still looking to keep it local. The owners are looking to get their feet off the ground and make sure they are successful before looking for future business opportunities, he said.
Almost Home Taphouse is located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Suite 700 Little Elm, TX 75068 and open every day except Mondays.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
