Slingin’ Pizza owner Audrey Jayne has been working in a pizza shop since she was 16. Now at age 32, she’s giving back to her community through perfecting the craft of making pizza and sharing it with others.
What started as a small, family pizza shop in Waco, open just 13 hours a week, turned into something much bigger as Jayne began to develop the brand. She has owned and operated Slingin’ Pizza in Little Elm for just over a year, with the dream to franchise.
“We have a couple of customers that come in and we feed them three to four times a week and they really just spread the word for us,” Jayne said. “It was definitely an adventure going from the country to the city because I had to add a lot of tech that we didn't have before. So being our first year, we're only now just getting to the point where I can really start advertising and blowing us up and we're settled. So I'm really excited for this next season.”
As an owner, Jayne said she’s all about spreading peace and love and just having fun with it. She enjoys checking up on her customers and talking to them if they’re having a bad day.
“We want to give back,” she said. “I spent a lot of time seeing people hurting and people will come into the pizza shop on their best day and their worst day. Like for their kids' 2-year-old birthday party, they'll get pizza, and when somebody passes away, they'll get pizza and I just love so much to be able to meet our customers where they're at.”
Right now, Slingin’ Pizza is just takeout and delivery and Jayne said when she opens another location, it will hopefully be dine-in and people will be able to see her and the staff toss the dough as they are making their customer’s pizzas.
“We make everything fresh and we make the dough fresh every day,” she said. "Almost all of our sauces are made fresh, in-house from scratch, and anything that we're not making from scratch, I am actually trying to implement that. So, we're just gonna keep getting more delicious.”
Slingin’ Pizza is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Tuesday and is located at 2405 FM 423 Suite 500 in Little Elm. For more information, visit https://www.slinginpizza.com/.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
