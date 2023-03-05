Slingin’ Pizza owner Audrey Jayne has been working in a pizza shop since she was 16. Now at age 32, she’s giving back to her community through perfecting the craft of making pizza and sharing it with others.

What started as a small, family pizza shop in Waco, open just 13 hours a week, turned into something much bigger as Jayne began to develop the brand. She has owned and operated Slingin’ Pizza in Little Elm for just over a year, with the dream to franchise.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

