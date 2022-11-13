The Colony and Little Elm are celebrating the fall season and upcoming holiday season with a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy. Take a look at five things lined up in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 13.
Night Out in The Lakefront
For those that reserved tickets, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., B&B Home Decor is hosting a night out on The Lakefront event at Tinman Social. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind, festive, wooden signs.
Live music
The Shacks at Austin Ranch is hosting live music on their patio on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to come out and support local musicians and bring their dog since the patio overlooks a one-acre dog park that is open to the public. This Friday, the restaurant has Justin Cashion lined up to play live music.
‘The Property Brothers’ at NFM
If you are a big fan of the HGTV’s “The Property Brothers,” Drew and Jonathan Scott will be at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the launch of a Scott Living Popup at NFM. The event includes a free public Q&A and VIP tickets are available but not required. VIP ticket proceeds benefit the Habitat for Humanity Dallas.
Grandscape holiday kickoff
On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m., Grandscape is officially kicking off the holidays as they celebrate the start of the season with an evening of holiday activities, live performances and more. The event will include face painting, food and drive vendors, a holiday fireworks show and more. The event is free and open to the public, but food and drink will be available for purchase from each individual vendor.
Tuesday trivia night
Almost Home Taphouse in Little Elm is hosting a trivia night on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Mark Dixon and anyone interested is welcome to attend. The taphouse is located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Suite 700, Little Elm, TX 75068.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
