A week of live music and holiday events are scheduled for The Colony and Little Elm the week of Dec. 11. Take a look at the top five events in the Lakeside Journal communities to help you plan out your week.
Lights on The Lake
Lights on The Lake is currently happening until Dec. 27. The event happens Thursday - Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. and offers an incredible light show, photo opportunities, a hot air balloon glow, a ferris wheel, a carousel, an ice skating rink, and more. There is also plenty of entertainment lined up such as live music and dance performances. Vendors and food trucks will be on site at Lakefront at Little Elm.
The Cove Holiday Store
The Cove Holiday Store is back for kids three to 14 years old to shop for gifts for their parents. Children will have the opportunity to choose two gifts for their loved ones and each gift will be wrapped to perfection. The event also features holiday cookie decorating. Tickets include two wrapped holiday gifts, two holiday cookies, and a waterpark admission for the day. The event is on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.
Live music at Lava Cantina
Celebrate the season with Winter’s Night - Music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lava Cantina. A group of musicians pulled together from various bands and projects to celebrate the season with music of the Trans Siberian Orchestra. The show will benefit Children’s Health and general admission can vary in price. More information can be found at www.lavacantina.com.
The Colony Christmas Spectacular
The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening until Jan 1, 2023. From 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 5:30 to 10:50 p.m. Friday - Saturday, anyone interested can tune their radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music and choreography. The event is at Fire Station 1 located at 4900 Blair Oaks, The Colony, TX 75056 and the event is free and open to the public.
Live music at Truck Yard The Colony
Country singer songwriter Mark Owens will be performing on the acoustic music at Truck Yard The Colony on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Truck Yard The Colony is a dive-ish bar garden with a huge backyard and food truck’s and anyone is welcome to attend.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
