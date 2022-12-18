With Christmas light shows, live music, holiday movie showings, and more, there’s plenty of activities to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Dec. 18.
Christmas lightshow underway
The seasonal fun continues as The Colony Christmas Spectacular Lightshow is underway now through Jan. 1, 2023 at Perryman Park, 4930 South Colony Blvd. The show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tune the radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music.
Lights on The Lake
Along with an incredible light show, Lights on The Lake will offer pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. The event will also have food trucks, vendors, live music, and dance performances. Tickets for the event include rides and ice skating. Light on The Lake is every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 27. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Live music
Hayden Haddock will be performing one of his last shows of the season at Lava Cantina in The Colony. Caleb Young will be opening the show which is on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
‘Flixmas’
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse, the restaurant will be hosting a “Flixmas” to show “It’s A Wonderful Life.” This is the 75th anniversary of the big-screen event.
R.E.A.D. with Toby the Therapy Dog
Toby is back and ready to R.E.A.D. with the kids over the winter beak. Grab your favorite holiday or winter book to share with him. Time slots are available in 15-minute increments. Due to the popularity of this program, if you are late or a no show, your spot may be given away to someone who is present and waiting. Please be aware of your time slot when signing up. Registration is required. Please call 214-975-0430 or visit the front desk to see available time slots. The event is on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
