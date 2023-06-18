There’s plenty to do this week in The Colony and Little Elm ranging from live music to library events. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of June 18.
Spice Club Kits
Each month of Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of both spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide The Colony Public Library resources to find more recipes and ideas. Registration begins Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. on The Colony Public Library’s website.
On My Own Teen Bootcamp
Going to college or getting your own apartment for the first time? Set yourself up for success and learn about budgeting, cyber safety, nutrition, personal safety, investments and credit. All workshops are presented by local entrepreneurs or town employees. Snacks and drinks provided. Registration is required, which can be completed at lepl.ticketleap.com/on-my-own-bootcamp/. Complete the program and get a free headshot. This week’s bootcamp takes place at the Little Elm Public Library on June 20 from 12 to 1 p.m. and focused on home skills.
Sounds of Summer: Hard Night’s Day
On Thursday, June 22 from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape, listen to live music from Hard Night’s Day, a tribute to The Beatles. This is Grandscape’s second annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series and is held ever Thursday, Friday and Saturday this summer.
Family Movie Matinee
On June 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., visit The Colony Public Library Multipurpose Room for a family movie matinee. Staff will be providing an afternoon snack and family movie. Please contact the library directly for movie information.
Le Freak at The Lakefront Concert Series
Grab a cooler and your chairs and meet the community on Friday night for a few hours of great music at The Lakefront Concert Series presented by The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce. This week’s live music is thanks to Le Freak, a unique, high energy, high quality, danceable entertainment band. The concert takes place on Friday, June 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park. There is a $10 parking fee.
