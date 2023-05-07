There is plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week with live music, library events, and more planned. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of May 7.
Author Talk with Jena Friedman
Join The Colony Public Library for a virtual discussion with writer, filmmaker, and comedian Jena Friedman as she discusses her debut collection, “Not Funny,” which takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena's bold and subversive style. Registration is required, which can be completed on the library’s website. The author talk takes place on Wednesday, May 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Trivianight
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse for Tuesday trivia night hosted by Mark Dixon on Tuesday, May 9. Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes. Tuesday trivia night is hosted every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Almost Home Taphouse located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy #700 Little Elm, TX 75068.
Sewingbasics: zippered pouch
Learn how to sew a zippered pouch in this hands-on class geared toward ages 12 and up at The Colony Public Library. The event will take place in the Multipurpose Room of the library and takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Basic sewing experience is required and space is limited. Registration began on Monday, May 1, which can be completed on the library’s website.
Desperado
Desperado, an Eagles tribute band, takes over the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape on Friday, May 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and sing and dance to all of your favorite Eagles tunes. This show is free and open to the public, and attendees can enjoy the show from Grandscape’s vast lawn by bringing a blanket or lawn chair.
Back in Black
Back in Black, a AC/DC tribute band, takes over the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape on Saturday, May 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. Join Grandscape for an evening of all your favorite AC/DC hits. This show is free and open to the public, and attendees can enjoy the show from Grandscape’s vast lawn by bringing a blanket or lawn chair.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
