Little Elm’s second annual Mayor’s Math Challenge is quickly approaching, which will feature mathematician Jay Veal M.Ed.
The big event is the end of the challenge celebration on Pi Day on March 13, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the gym at New Life Community Church. Math challenge winners will be announced at the start of the Math Carnival. The event is presented by the Zero Debt College Project.
“I ended up meeting the mayor of Little Elm at an HBCU event and somebody else had told him about me, that his wife had told him ‘You need to come over here and meet him,’” Veal said. “I ended up meeting Mayor Cornelious and we ended up talking about math and education and representation. We talked about how he was the first Black mayor to ever hit the city and we just talked about a lot of stuff that was important.”
During that conversation, Mayor Curtis Cornelious expressed interest in Veal and the organizations that he was a part of, which included It’s Not Complicated Education, LLC and Black Tutors of Social Media. Veal is the CEO and Founder of It’s Not Complicated Education, LLC and the Executive Director and Founder of Black Tutors of Social Media.
“Education is such a big topic and need in our Black and brown community and while not many are making huge impacts and closing the gaps needed, we are leading the charge in doing so,” Veal said.
In order to stand out among other private tutoring entities, It’s Not Complicated Education, LLC focuses on a holistic approach and gets to know students and parents deeply while including different stakeholders in the student’s learning process by mentoring students and providing them with backend support.
Black Tutors of Social Media aims to close achievement gaps, belief gaps, and opportunity gaps with six non-profit community programs for all students at large. The organization was founded as a safe haven where families could find resources that looked and operated like them when it came to educational and social needs.
During Mayor Cornelious’ Math Challenge on March 14, Veal will serve as a resource for the students, answering math questions and assisting them with their educational goals.
“I’m a mathematician by trade and not many kids in that area have seen a young, Black mathematician that has literally taught all the math,” Veal said. “I know my stuff backwards and forwards, so it’s going to be a fun time at the carnival where I’m able to work with the kids and they’re able to see people that represent them, they’re able to have fun with math, they can challenge me.”
Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious’ Math Challenge and Carnival will take place at the New Life Community Church Gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 14.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media
