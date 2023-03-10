Little Elm’s second annual Mayor’s Math Challenge is quickly approaching, which will feature mathematician Jay Veal M.Ed.

The big event is the end of the challenge celebration on Pi Day on March 13, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the gym at New Life Community Church. Math challenge winners will be announced at the start of the Math Carnival. The event is presented by the Zero Debt College Project.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

