Representatives from the Frisco Police Department, Little Elm Police Department and The Colony Police Department joined the June 7 worship service at New Life Community Church of Frisco to answer questions in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Among the representatives were Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison and Lt. Marcus Maxie. Senior Pastor James Hutchins welcomed the representatives to the stage.
“Rodney’s a husband,” Hutchins said to the congregation. “Rodney’s a father. Rodney’s a friend. Rodney’s a neighbor. He’s not just the police chief of Little Elm, but he’s a man, just like a little boy who grew up. He just chose a profession different from some of you, but he’s just an individual. And that’s how I want you to see them today.”
The first question, posed to Harrison, asked what he would have done to the offending officers if what happened to George Floyd had happened in his town under his watch.
“There is no doubt that what happened to George Floyd was horrible,” Harrison said. “There is not a person on this stage, professionally or as a human being, who thinks in any way it was proper behavior by police officers.”
He said he thought there would have been a more swift process in response to the officers involved if those actions had taken place in Denton or Collin counties, and that the chiefs on the stage would be out front taking action.
He also said they would have to do critical soul-searching to find out where the failure took place.
“Because that’s what it was,” Harrison said. “It was a criminal act that involved a ton of failures, from the limited knowledge that I have of the incident.”
Harrison brought the conversation to the hiring process and said that their interview had shifted to a behavioral interview.
“We’re looking for the thinkers,” he said. “We’re looking for the communicators.”
He also said the department would work short-handed if it had to, but that it would not hire someone who didn’t have the organization’s core values.
One question posed to Maxie asked what he as a black man said to black people regarding the perception of racism within the police department. Maxie said the department’s main goal is to treat everybody in the same way.
“Now, you have instances where you can’t treat everyone the same,” he said, “but we still keep that in mind that this is a human being, and we’re going to treat them like human beings first versus a criminal or someone less desirable.”
He later added that communication is paramount.
“When officers understand how to communicate, how to speak to people, I think it goes a long, long way,” he said.
Another question asked officers what their message to white America was regarding racism. Harrison said he would say to stand up.
“Don’t bury your head in the sand anymore,” he said.
