Teresa Wallace spends her time volunteering, content creating for her dog Boomer, and spending time bringing joy and laughter to others. She aims to be an example for her family, helping others find their passion and staying committed to immersing herself in the local community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a Dallas native who lives in Little Elm with my husband, Vincent, and two girls, Bria, 22, and Cayden, 11. I am a former educator who taught middle school math. After leaving Charleston, South Carolina, where we resided for about seven years, I opted to stay home but wanted to find something I loved to do. I loved to shop (on a budget) and found out that there were people who did not so I started a business called Thrifty MoJo. I curated personalized style boxes, from which people could shop. The business was growing, but because it is extremely important for me to always give 100 percent, my life did not allow me to continue to give the level of service I wanted. I paused the business for over a year until I finally decided to dissolve it.
What do you do outside of being a volunteer for Joseph’s Coat at The Storehouse?
Outside of being a volunteer, I am a full-time homemaker for my family. I am also a content creator for my dog, Boomer. Having a background in acting, I’ve started creating content on social media doing voiceover videos of my dog. It is called The Boomer Blues. This is also how I can tap into my creative side, giving me an outlet. It started off as just something to do, but I began receiving messages from people all over the world who shared how much joy they get from my videos. Now it is what I do daily. I love bringing joy and laughter to others. It is a part of my mission. It is truly a gift from God, so I love sharing it with others.
Why is it important to volunteer in the local community?
It is important to volunteer because I truly believe we are the hands and feet of Jesus, and He has gifted us and placed a calling in our hearts to love His people in many different ways.
What is your favorite part about serving the local community?
I love meeting others who have a heart for service. I love being a representative of the love of Christ and doing my part in the big picture of mission.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My favorite place is home with my family. I am a family girl, so I love it when we are all home together hanging out, playing games, and having a good time. When we are not home, my family loves to visit Little Elm Beach! There are fun events and great restaurants nearby, and it has a good vibe! It is somewhere that we can all enjoy and a perfect place for families to relax, exercise, and have fun together.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping others find the thing they are gifted in and passionate about and helping them create a pathway to doing that thing for a career.
Who or what inspires you?
When I am a part of something that is blessing others, I am inspired. I am also inspired to be an example for my family – someone they can be proud of.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I would love to leave a legacy of service, kindness, and love. I teach my children to stand out by doing what is right even when it’s not popular, and I hope to impress upon their hearts this message even when I’m no longer with them.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in their local community?
I would say contact their local food pantry like The Storehouse of Collin County and see what other services they offer. It has been such a joy to volunteer in Joseph’s Coat Clothing Closet, which is one of several programs of The Storehouse. I would also remind them that no job is too small when it’s part of a mission. Every single part works together with others for a bigger purpose, so don’t get caught up in being front and center because if that is your place, God will do the shifting. Stay committed, obedient, and humble.
Please share anything else you think would be helpful for our readers to know.
I am truly grateful for this opportunity. I never knew volunteering and donating clothing from my former business to The Storehouse of Collin County would make such a huge impact. I am thankful that I was obedient even when I was trying to talk myself out of it. I kept thinking about all the money going down the drain because I was not trying to sell the clothes, but I truly felt it in my heart to give them away. I had no idea the magnitude of how it would be received. As it turned out on the day that I donated them, the donation shed was empty, and the supply of clothing was low! The donations were needed and came at a perfect time for the closet! God is in everything and everywhere, and you must be obedient even when it doesn’t make sense and watch how He uses it for His good. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a huge mission. Wow!
