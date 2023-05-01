Lakeside Profile 430.jpeg
Courtesy of Elizabeth Lenart

Teresa Wallace spends her time volunteering, content creating for her dog Boomer, and spending time bringing joy and laughter to others. She aims to be an example for her family, helping others find their passion and staying committed to immersing herself in the local community.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments