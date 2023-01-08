The selection of our annual top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the second five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for The Lakeside Journal.
5. Coleman’s catch propels Oklahoma to second consecutive WCWS title
Texas had Oklahoma on the ropes.
Already holding a 2-0 led in the first inning of Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series championship series – a game that the Longhorns needed to win to keep Texas’ national title aspirations alive – Texas sophomore Courtney Day hit a high fly ball at the center-field wall.
The Colony alum Jayda Coleman jumped a couple of feet in the air, extended her glove over the wall and made the catch to rob Day of a hit that would have increased the Longhorns’ lead.
The catch was given the No. 1 play of the day by ESPN’s SportsCenter.
One of three defensive gems in Thursday’s game for Coleman, the former Lady Cougar helped Oklahoma rally for a 10-5 win and capture their second consecutive national championship – sixth overall – in front of more than 12,000 fans at USA Hall of Fame Softball Stadium.
Coleman is a 2020 graduate of The Colony. She led the Lady Cougars to their first state title win in 2017 and to a state semifinalist finish in 2019. Coleman was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 and the Gatorade National Player of the Year that same year.
4. Lady Cougar softball makes run to regional semifinals
The Colony softball team has been a model of consistency.
The Lady Cougars won their first state title in 2017 and finished as a state semifinalist in 2019.
This year, The Colony added to its storied history in softball by qualifying for the postseason for the 11th straight season – with the exception of the 2020 season, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and finished as a regional semifinalist.
The Lady Cougars swept Frisco Reedy in bi-district, cruised to an area-round playoff win over Creekview, swept Frisco Memorial in the regional quarterfinals before losing to Royse City in three games in the regional semifinals.
Lewisville transfer Tamya Waiters helped to solidify the top of the pitching rotation and she went on to earn not only a spot on the all-district list, but also was named the DFW FastPitch Association’s 5A player of the year.
3. Ikbal swims to third place in 100 free in 5A state meet
Kaleb Ikbal made his senior season at The Colony a memorable one.
Wanting to try different events than he had swam in previous seasons with the Cougars, Ikbal found the right combination this year.
As a senior, he finished in third place in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free at the Class 5A state meet in Austin. Also at state, he broke the team record in the 100 free with a time of 45.81 in the preliminaries. He’s also the school record holder in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
As a junior, Ikbal swam to 12th place in the 100 freestyle at the state meet and 13th in the 200 individual medley. He finished his high-school career as a three-time state qualifier.
2. Castillo hired as Little Elm football coach
Change was in order for the Lobos football team.
Former North Garland head coach Joe Castillo left his alma mater for Little Elm and District 5-6A, which he considers to be the SEC of high school football in the state of Texas. Castillo took over for Kendrick Brown, who has taken on the full-time role of assistant athletic director for Little Elm ISD.
Little Elm went just 2-8 in Castillo’s first season and that comes after the Lobos lost a huge senior class from the 2021 team to graduation. But Little Elm showed promise as the season moved along, which included a come-from-behind 29-28 victory against District 5-6A rival Denton Braswell in the penultimate game of the season.
The quarterback position is one piece of the puzzle that Little Elm appeared to solve. Junior Kellen Tasby had the task of taking over for John Mateer, who is the school record holder in several statistical categories, including most passing yards in a season. Tasby showed that he definitely was more than ready to take the torch from Mateer, throwing for 2,289 yards and he accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
1. McKennie represents USMNT in World Cup
Although he was born in Fort Lewis, Wash., Weston McKennie considers Little Elm to be his home town.
Soccer fans in Little Elm had their eyes on McKennie, a midfielder, last month as he played for the United States Men’s National Team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The United States went 1-0-2 in the group stage to advance to the Round of 16. The Americans defeated Iran, 1-0, and played to draws against Wales (1-1) and England (0-0) in Group B. The United States’ run in the World Cup ended in the Round of 16 after a 3-1 loss to Netherlands.
McKennie has made 41 appearances with the USMNT since joining the team in 2017, totaling nine goals and three assists.
McKennie has played professionally with Juventus (Italy) since 2020 and has nine goals in 67 appearances.
