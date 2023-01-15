Little Elm and The Colony libraries have a variety of events going on this week to ring in the new year, as well as other community events around town. Take a look at five events going on in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Jan. 15.
Spice Club kits
Each month, Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of both featured spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices. Registration is required. Please reserve your free kit beginning Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Registration can be done through The Colony Public Library’s website.
Texas State Parks education session
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting a public event on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning about Texas State Parks with a park ranger. Lake Ray Roberts’ Park Superintendent Robbie Merritt will be in attendance to educate attendees on Texas State Parks. No registration is required and anyone is welcome.
Decluttering webinar
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m., join The Colony Public Library for a virtual discussion to start the new year calm and collected by learning how to become better organized and clutter-free. Dana K. White, creator of popular podcast and blog, “A Slob comes Clean,” will impart tips from her books “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and “Decluttering.” Registration is required for this virtual event and can be done at www.libraryc.org/tcpltx.
The Rec Open House
The Rec at The Lakefront is hosting an open house for its facilities on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested will have the opportunity to check out the facility, see what classes are offered, and more. There will also be demos and giveaways during the open house.
Lunar New Year Festival
Join the team at Grandscape as they celebrate the year of the rabbit with a Lunar New Year Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event includes performances on the stage, traditional food available for purchase, crafts for children, giveaways, and more. This event is free and open to the public.
