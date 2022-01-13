A man was arrested by federal law enforcement in Little Elm on Thursday on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to a federal indictment filed on Wednesday, the suspect, 56-year-old Elmer Stewart Rhodes III of Granbury, conspired with other members of his far-right advocacy group, Oath Keepers, “to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power.”
The indictment alleges that Rhodes and the co-defendants armed themselves and formed “quick reaction force” teams in efforts to disrupt a Congressional joint session where officials convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Co-defendants named in the indictment allegedly attacked and disarmed law enforcement in the Capitol building over the course of the attack, before ultimately retreating and unsuccessfully searching for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
It is unclear at this time why Rhodes was in Little Elm at the time of his arrest.
