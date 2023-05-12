Pierce Lisner

Little Elm senior Pierce Lisner has wowed fans with his voice as the public-address announcer for the Lobos baseball team.

 Submitted photo

Little Elm senior Pierce Lisner admitted that he had goosebumps leading to the first playoff game for the Lobos baseball team since 2019.

“It was definitely one of the biggest moments in my announcing career,” he said. “I don't think I've ever announced a playoff game at Little Elm for baseball, basketball or volleyball or football. Last year, we hosted some playoff games, but it wasn't for Little Elm. Now having the home fans, I'm going to get them pumped up for that one.”

