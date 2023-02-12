The Colony and Little Elm have a variety of events going on this week that celebrate Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day. Take a look at five events going on in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of Feb. 12.
Author Talk with Grace M. Cho
Join The Colony Public Library staff for an insightful virtual chat with award-winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir. Part food memoir, part sociological investigation, “Tastes Like War” is a hybrid text about a daughter’s search through intimate and global history for the roots of her mother’s schizophrenia. Register online at libraryc.org/tcpltx. This event occurs on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 12 to 1 p.m.
Garden seed planting workshop
The Colony Public Library is offering a workshop for anyone interested to join staff to hear Cheryl Huckabee, President of the Denton County Master Gardeners Association and certified Master Gardener, talk about best practices when starting garden plants from seeds. Participants will receive seeds from both Cheryl and the TCPL Seed Library. This program begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Multipurpose Room on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Movie and hot chocolate
The Little Elm Public Library staff is hosting a movie and cocoa double feature for families on Friday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and a snack to watch “Frozen” and “Frozen II” with the family.
Mardi Pardi
Grandscape is hosting its annual Mardi Pardi on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. This fun-filled event will feature performance on stage, cajun food, a crawfish eating contest, crafts for kids, pop-ups around the center, beads, and more.
Sweetheart Ball
Daughters, dawn your dresses, and dads, grab your dancing shoes as The Colony Parks and Recreation Department will host the 18th annual Sweetheart Ball at the Cascades Conference Center on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. All dads, granddads, and father figures along with their little bundles of joy, ages 3 – 12, are invited. Enjoy a wonderful time complete with twinkling tiaras, colorful balloons, and light refreshments.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.