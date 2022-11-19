Emily Pedro Little Elm

Little Elm junior Emily Pedro became the third state qualifier in program history last season.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

Little Elm junior Emily Pedro literally grew up on the mat.

Pedro competed in jiu-jitsu, karate and mixed martial arts. She earned a second-degree in karate when she was 12 years old and also has a green belt in jiu-jitsu.

