Little Elm junior Emily Pedro literally grew up on the mat.
Pedro competed in jiu-jitsu, karate and mixed martial arts. She earned a second-degree in karate when she was 12 years old and also has a green belt in jiu-jitsu.
So, when Little Elm decided to start a wrestling program two years ago, Pedro was overjoyed, to say the least. And while she was learning the ins and outs of the sport during her freshman year, Pedro saw all of the hard work pay off her sophomore season in the form of a berth in the Class 6A state tournament.
Although Pedro was forced to withdraw in her first state match earlier this year due to an illness, she had, otherwise, a terrific season on the mat. Pedro went 22-3, which included a fourth-place finish at 128 pounds in the Region II-6A meet at Allen High School.
Pedro is the third Lobo wrestler in the program’s abbreviated history to qualify for state. In 2021, Little Elm alums Jax Brown and Kayce Bolle became the first Lobos to clinch state berths with Brown earning fifth place at heavyweight. And that’s just in her second year of ever competing in wrestling.
Pedro is 4-0 to start this season, including a first-place finish at 126 pounds in last weekend’s Dallas Hillcrest Panther Invitational.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Pedro chats about her success this year, how she got into wrestling and martial arts and the positive influences that have shaped her into the wrestler that she is.
SLM: Congrats on finishing 4-0 to clinch first place at 126 pounds in the Dallas Hillcrest Panther Invitational to earn first place at 126 pounds. What was working so well for you?
EP: I did really well with top position in this tournament. I did really well about pinning them in the first period.
SLM: Last season, you had to withdraw from the state tournament during your first match due to an illness. But how well had you been wrestling leading up to the state tournament?
EP: I feel like I was doing really well. One thing that I think that grew in as the season went along was my confidence, which was a big difference from the previous year because I would always get nervous before a match. This year, I didn’t have as many nerves on the day of a match.
SLM: How did you get into wrestling?
EP: I got into wrestling because I grew up doing all kinds of martial arts. When I found out that Little Elm was adding a wrestling team finally, I knew that I had to join. My first year, I didn’t expect to place at district and go to regional tournament. The next year, I went to state. So, this success really did surprise me.
SLM: Describe the feeling when you qualified for the state tournament.
EP: It almost didn’t feel like I was even going to state. I didn’t believe that, because my freshman year, they only took the top three to state. So when I heard that I got fourth, I didn’t think that I was going to go until my coach had told me that they were going to take the top four.
SLM: You mentioned that you competed in karate, jiu-jitsu and MMA while growing up. What was that experience like?
EP: I was really competitive in jiu-jitsu and MMA. So, I would always travel for tournaments.
SLM: How old were you when you started karate?
EP: I started when I was four and I started to become really good at it when I was eight. I was still pretty young when I got my black belt, but it helped my confidence because I had that name under me. Personally, I don’t think I have any plans to continue karate. I just want to continue to wrestle.
SLM: What have former Little Elm head coach Mike McBride and current head coach Bryan Raymond meant to you in regards to your development as a wrestler?
EP: They help me by allowing me to work on what I need to work on during practices and them allowing me to do my one thing and allow me to practice with the guys so that I can get in my mile drills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.