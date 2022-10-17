Andy Adams has worked for the Town of Little Elm for four years, overseeing a staff of 20-30 people and working to make Little Elm a great place for leisure and wellness.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Andy Adams, and I was born and raised in Carrollton, Texas. I worked for the City of Carrollton for 13 years before joining the Town of Little Elm in 2018. I have been married to my wife Melissa for seven years now, and we have two children, Lila, age four, and Joey, age one. We currently live in Carrollton and have two dogs, Lucie and Sophie. I have two older siblings and two younger siblings, making me the middle of five.
Tell me about your role as Recreation Division Manager.
As the Recreation Division Manager I oversee The Rec at the Lakefront, our town’s senior center, and our athletics division and about 20-30 staff members. Our goal is to help facilitate recreation and wellness for our stakeholders here in Little Elm and the surrounding area. The Rec at the Lakefront is a two-story recreation center that spans more than 70,000 square feet, and includes a large state-of-the-art fitness area, functional training room, group fitness rooms, full-size basketball gym, recreation classrooms, and locker rooms. We offer daily, monthly, and annual membership options, as well as recreation programs, classes and clinics for Little Elm stakeholders. The Brenda Button Mills Senior Center hosts a variety of weekly leisure activities and monthly programs for Little Elm area senior adults, ages 50 and older. Most programs at the senior center are free or have a minimal charge, and membership to the senior center is free. The Town provides adult athletic opportunities to area residents, through leagues and partnerships with local social organizations.
How did you know you wanted to work in recreation management?
When I first began my career, I was not even aware of the impact parks and recreation had on communities. I started as a part-time athletic attendant, and quickly came to learn how parks and recreation can provide residents of any city the opportunities to find leisure, fitness and wellness close to home. As my career began to grow, I was able to learn the intricacies of parks and recreation and how impactful our service to a community can be. Serving citizens of all walks of life, through various forms of leisure, fitness and wellness is a unique opportunity, and I’m grateful everyday I get to do this job.
Where are you from and what brought you to Little Elm?
I’m born and raised in Carrollton, and worked there for 13 years before coming to the Town of Little Elm. I came here as an athletics and aquatics supervisor, and was immediately drawn to the great culture and values of the Little Elm team.
What are you passionate about?
I enjoy sports of all kinds, and am passionate about bringing as many unique recreational activities to Little Elm as possible. This town and the Lakefront specifically allows for our team to bring creative and innovative ideas to life for the residents of Little Elm and the surrounding area.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy participating in just about any sport imaginable, playing with my kids, going on adventures with my wife and reading all along the way. I read 90-120 books a year, and enjoy a variety of genres. I love watching football, baseball, basketball, hockey and golf, and cheer for all of the local Dallas teams.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I like to say that it’s hard to have a bad day when you work at a recreation center. The recreation division here in Little Elm offers a variety of challenges and opportunities, which makes each day a new adventure. Things are never boring, and there is always something fun happening.
Who or what inspires you?
Just being able to interact with such a diverse and fun group of people in Little Elm. Being able to provide people the opportunities to find joy in all we have to offer here, and seeing people’s faces when we have been able to successfully serve them is all the inspiration needed.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
Hurtado, I’m addicted to good BBQ.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in recreation management?
Just be ready to work hard and problem solve on the fly. The parks and recreation field offers such a wide variety of career choices, and with any of them you will find new and unique challenges each day. Be ready to work, be ready to serve, and above all be ready to have fun.
