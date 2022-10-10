Evan Fee has incorporated music into education, engaging students beyond just workbooks. As an avid reader and lover of art, Fee inspires students and has been teaching at Little Elm High School for almost a decade.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a special education math teacher currently teaching my 8th year, all here at Little Elm High School. I am also a professional musician, playing guitar in a local rock band as well as writing/performing hip-hop songs about mathematics under the moniker MC Squareroot. I began writing hip-hop songs during my first year teaching in 2015 as a way to engage my students and it has evolved into a project that has become a full-fledged musical endeavor for me.
Where are you from and how did you find yourself in Little Elm?
I grew up and live in Carrollton. Back in 2015, when I was initially looking for a job, I received a phone call out of the blue from LEHS. They scheduled an interview, of which I originally thought was for a math teacher position. However, during my interview, the principal indicated they needed a math teacher who was also special education certified. I told them I could get that, and by that weekend I was traveling to the only testing location in Texas that was offering it then: Brownsville. Upon taking and passing the test, I became the "math guy" for our school's special education program, to which I still am to this day.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making a difference in my student's lives, and teaching them the three most important aspects of math: attention to detail, pattern recognition, and patience. Of course, I am also passionate about creating and performing music, especially my hip-hop which I have successfully integrated with my profession.
What is your favorite thing about what you do?
The favorite thing about what I do is seeing the "aha" moments of students when they finally understand a concept they were struggling with. I also love seeing my students everyday and getting to work with them.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
Other than the high school, my favorite place to spend time in Little Elm is the restaurant Hong Kong Express, located on 423; they're fast, cheap, and delicious.
Who or what inspires you?
My 11-year-old daughter is my biggest inspiration: she is kind, creative, and works hard. My students also inspire me on a daily basis.
What are some of your favorite movies or books?
I am an avid reader and asking what my favorite book is a difficult question; that said, some of my favorites are: “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair, “Sandman” by Neil Gaiman, “Dark Tower” by Stephen King. This year, my two favorite books I've read recently were “House of Leaves” by Mark Danielewski and “Rabbits” by Terry Miles. My favorite thing to watch on television is professional wrestling; I also enjoy “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and retro video games.
What are your hobbies?
As stated earlier, my biggest hobby is creating art, specifically music. While my band has been a passion of mine for over a decade, I have turned my hobby of creating music into something that is part of my profession, writing and performing as MC Squareroot.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to become a teacher?
My advice for someone who wants to be a teacher would be to ask yourself: are you good at reading a room? Can you think on your toes? Can you solve problems quickly? Do you love kids? If yes, to all of those, you may have what it takes to teach! As for the first year, which is the most difficult, the key to success is survival.
