Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have lived in Little Elm for about 22 years, I have been married for about 25 years and I am the father of three kids: Courtney (24), Maggie (12), Nathan (10).
How did you get involved in Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
I attended the Little Elm Citizens Government Academy to learn more about my town. That experience led me to want to be more involved in Little Elm, so I looked for volunteer opportunities.
What do you do in your role as Vice Chair for the organization?
My role would be to fill in as Chair when they are unable to. We should be working together to attain the goals of the committee, but the role of all of us in the committee is to work and get people involved and participating in all of the events we host.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
There really are a couple of places we like to spend time. We love the Rec Center and the Cove. We love McCord Park, Beard Park. Little Elm has some amazing trials. There are many fine restaurants, we love Savory, Slinging Pizza, and Tinman Social, just to name a few.
What do you do when you aren't serving as Vice Chair for Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
I like to spend time with my family, I am also on the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee. I enjoy audio books, video games, Legos, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about Little Elm, and about getting people to vote in local elections. We need more people to get involved.
Who or what inspires you?
My father was a force to be reckoned with, and I would like to leave my imprint on the world like he did.
What are your hobbies?
In the hotter weather, I love taking care of my yard, I like collecting Star Wars Lego ships, and helping people.
What is your favorite part about KLEB?
We are just beginning but I am excited to see what all we can do to help Little Elm and help the committee expand to doing more than it has ever done before.
How can the Little Elm community support KLEB?
There are many ways. You can volunteer, you can adopt a street for cleaning, you can get with your neighborhood and ask to borrow the KLEB trailer so you can perform a local clean up. We provide everything needed. All you need to bring is people. You can attend our monthly meetings and help us come up with ideas.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
