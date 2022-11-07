Jason Shroyer is the Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm and has served in a government capacity his entire career. He has been with the Town of Little Elm since April 2019 and when he isn’t working, he spends his time with his family or traveling.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jason Shroyer, and I grew up in a small town in south Texas that you probably never heard of called Beeville. It’s one of those places off the highway that if you sneezed while driving you would look up and have passed it by. My mother, Jean Shroyer ,and father, Bill Shroyer, still live there. I have two siblings, an older sister, Pam and a younger brother, Kyle. My mother was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years and my father owns a small business. It was a great place to grow up, small-town charm, football Fridays and genuinely good people. I spent my entire childhood there up to and including my high school graduation. After graduation, I moved to San Antonio for college. I graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a degree in Civil Engineering and I am a practicing Professional Engineer. I’ve spent my entire professional career in local government, working in and with municipalities all over the state of Texas. I have been in the DFW area for just over 10 years. I am passionate about this career and the profession of both public works and engineering, and I look forward to the challenges each day brings. I have been with the Town of Little Elm since April of 2019, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of this community. I am married to the most amazing woman on the planet, Ashley. She is compassionate, kind, patient, beautiful and the greatest stepmother to our children. She shares my passion for helping people and has spent the last 25 years of her life in local government. She is currently the Deputy City Manager in Addison, Texas. I honestly do not know what I would do without her support. She is absolutely my rock. I have three incredible children, Kylee, age 15, Landon, age 12 and Luke, age nine. They keep us very busy, with youth sports, choir and a variety of other extracurricular activities. My wife Ashley and I currently live in the Frisco Ranch; however, we are building a house in the South Oak subdivision in Oak Point. We hope that the house will be done late spring because we are extremely excited to move in.
What do you do in your role as Director of Public Works for Little Elm?
My main responsibility is to oversee the various personnel and operations of the Public Works department. In Little Elm, the Public Works department is comprised of eight smaller divisions, Water Operations, Wastewater Collection, Wastewater Treatment, Stormwater Collections, Solid Waste, Transportation and Fleet. The department, when fully staffed, houses a team of 48 individuals who are dedicated to the services we provide. We often joke that it is our responsibility to make sure that the water comes on, that the waste goes away and that the traffic keeps moving. One of the things that I enjoy the most about my role in the department is the large variety of work. The vast majority of my time is spent planning and directing the daily operations of the department. I am also responsible for developing short-range and long-range plans to effectively continue to meet all future demands of the growing infrastructure networks within the Town limits. I will also review plans for future capital improvement projects, negotiate with engineers and contractors and prepare contracts and other items for approval by the Town Manager or Town Council. I will also periodically go out into the Town and review projects or check in on staff projects. I am also responsible for maintaining compliance with the appropriate regulatory agencies, which are the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ). I am sometimes affectionately referred to as the Public Works cheerleader, because one of my most important tasks is to ensure that teams here have what they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. I am their advocate, sounding board, advisor and sometimes even their reality check. I take that responsibility very seriously.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Hands down, my favorite part of this job are the people and the culture of this organization. Having worked for several other cities I have certainly been places where culture gets discussed in big group meetings, but nothing is ever put in place. That is definitely not the case here in the Town of Little Elm. Culture starts at the top with the Mayor and Council and filters through all levels of this organization with Matt, our Town Manager really championing it. It’s a part of what we do every day. The culture is our compass, and it guides in every decision that we make. It provides us the opportunity to be unique, creative and innovative. The culture and the people that live it every day are why we are an amazing organization to work and a great place to live.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about the people that I work with and the public works profession. It has long been one of my goals to find ways to highlight all of the important, hard work that the men and women in public works perform. It’s dangerous, in traffic, in confined spaces, near dangerous chemicals and harmful substances, in the heat of the summer or freezing cold of winter, they show up and they perform their work. The work in the background every day, to make sure that the critical infrastructure systems — water, sewer, streets, solid waste — continue to operate with minimal interruption. They don’t often receive the recognition that they deserve, so I believe that it is my duty to make sure that I remind them of how important they are. They are the foundation on which the city is built, and it is such a strong foundation because of their hard work and dedication. It is my privilege to work with them.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
This question is actually quite hard for me to answer, because I don’t think that I can pin it down to just one place. My job affords me the opportunity to be all over the community, and I have really grown to love it here. There are so many amazing places and things to do, from the Rec at the Lakefront, the Cove at the Lakefront, Tinman Social and all of the great parks and other amenities, and did I mention the lake. Little Elm is truly a wonderful place. So, if I had to answer, I would simply say that my favorite place is Little Elm.
Who or what inspires you?
This one is easy for me, it is absolutely my family. My wife Ashley keeps me grounded, makes me want to be better than I am and gives me someone to aspire to be. I could not be who I am, or frankly where I am today without her. My kids are my world, there is nothing that I would not do for them and in return they help keep me young, or at least feeling young. They remind me to use my imagination and laugh. They work hard every day in a world where being a kid is hard, and much different than the world that I grew up in. I want to grow and be better for them. I push them to follow their dreams, and they inspire me to continue pursuing mine.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
For as long as I can remember, I wanted to do something in the engineering or construction fields. My uncle was an engineer, and I enjoyed discussing the types of work that he was doing as far back as elementary school. I enjoy the process of planning, designing and then executing a project. Watching something be built from nothing and knowing that I have helped create it and that it will help people is an amazing feeling.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
As the “nerdy” engineering degree would probably suggest, I am a sucker for a good superhero movie, however I am usually up for anything that has either action or suspense. I can also enjoy a good kids movie, my family and I just watched “Super-Pets” which was like the best of both worlds. My wife would argue that I make all of the entertainment choices, which I can’t really disagree with. As for books, I do enjoy a good fiction such as “The Lord of the Rings” or “A Game of Thrones,” but I have been known to take on a more classical approach. I look for the same thing in a book that I do in a movie. I want something that can capture my imagination, take me on a new adventure and allow me to get lost in that experience.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time??? What is that? The vast majority of my free time is spent at various baseball fields around the state of Texas right now. Both of my boys play baseball, my oldest son Landon is on a travel team. Baseball season is ending soon, then choir and basketball will kick off. My wife Ashley and I do enjoy traveling when we can, we are planning on going to New York and Niagara Falls in December. We absolutely love cruising. Our most anticipated trip is a two-week Mediterranean cruise scheduled for this coming September.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue a career in public works?
Go for it!! There are so many amazing career paths within the public works field and the variety of work is second to none. You may spend one day troubleshooting an issue with the water system, the next day reviewing plans on a new street that has yet to be built and the following day you may find yourself inside a large 96-inch pipe inspecting it. You get to impact the lives of so many people on a daily basis, and most will never know that you were there. You are a part of something bigger than yourself and get to put in place infrastructure that will most likely out last you, something that you can take your children to and say, “kids, do you see that bridge, road, elevated storage tank, I helped put that there.” If you like unique challenges, variety in your work, working with both your mind and your hands and helping people this is the career path for you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.