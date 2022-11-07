Lakeside profile 116.jpeg
Courtesy of Jason Shroyer

Jason Shroyer is the Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm and has served in a government capacity his entire career. He has been with the Town of Little Elm since April 2019 and when he isn’t working, he spends his time with his family or traveling.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments