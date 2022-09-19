Monique Thompson is Little Elm's modern-day renaissance woman, helping others across the community through her talents and knowledge.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I completed my LPC (License in Professional Counseling) over 20 years ago at St. Paul Medical Center Psych Services and worked with child survivors of sexual trauma through a contract with Dallas ISD Youth & Family. I also interned as a therapist for adult male sex offenders before opening up my practice in 2001. I am an LPC Supervisor and have licensed over 13 counselors. I come from a faith-based background and earned my Master of Arts in Counseling from Dallas Baptist University. I have been with Southern Methodist University (SMU) Perkins School of Theology for 20 years and am an associate faculty member with the University of Phoenix where I have been nominated faculty of the year 2022, 2021, and 2020.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
EASY. Leo's Brunch House! Their food has zero calories.
How did you know mental health counseling was something you wanted to pursue?
My mom was super strict (still is!) and had me in advanced science and math courses forever. Finally, in high school there wasn't much left to take. I wanted to do co-op and she told me to "go find some classes.” My counselor had just gotten a grant to train students as peer counselors and she added me to her program and enrolled me in AP Sociology and AP Psychology. I was able to leave school early about once a week and deliver Just Say No, DARE, and "Kids Days" which were all-day, in-school retreats for elementary students. Under the supervision of the elementary school counselor, I was allowed to do small groups with the elementary students about mental health. I breezed through both courses and found my love for counseling as a teenager. I have been to more retreats, and done more zip lines and trust falls than I can count!
Tell me about your book.
I have a book ranking in the top 100 Amazon Dating and Marriage categories. It is entirely for adults, Infidelity Recovery Workbook for Couples: Tools and Exercises to Rebuild Your Relationship. One of my practice specialties is couples' recovery from affairs. A publisher reached out to me during COVID to write the book. At the time, I was running for office, coordinating a curbside car parade for the Class of 2020 covering the whole town, my youngest was doing school virtually and my oldest was graduating from high school. My husband works at a hospital and could not avoid exposure, he was one of the first in town to have COVID. There was so much going on at the time I almost turned down the opportunity. My oldest daughter, Tamia, and my husband "Big Daddy Wonderfulness The Unconquerable" Nick Thompson both told me "you can do it.” So I did.
What are you passionate about?
I don't just like kids, I LOVE kids and I run a non-profit, Whatsoever Is Good, Inc. that has been offering the Zero Debt College Project for seven years. We help students avoid student loan debt. The program is at no charge. Students and parents are asked to PayItforward by sharing what they learn with others. To date, our kids have earned over 20 million in merit scholarship offers. Our youngest student to get a scholarship is only 12 and lives in McKinney. Sydney got her scholarship this summer through an art competition.
What are your hobbies?
Swimming! I'm 51 years old and a certified Red Cross lifeguard. I teach water aerobics.
What are you most looking forward to this school year?
The graduation ceremony. Hands down. Our Zero Debt College Project students are from across the nation and abroad, but there are always local students who are graduating from right here at Little Elm High School. It is the sweetest joy and deep honor to hand them their diplomas and share that special moment.
Who or what inspires you?
Both my kids, Tamia, age 19, and Aaliyah, age 9, inspire my faith, service and perseverance. The oldest has a 139 IQ, was offered $10.5 million in merit scholarships, scored 165 on the LSAT this year, and will graduate a year early from college at Howard University in 2023. She earned the Bronze, Silver and Gold Girl Scout Awards and has four White House Presidential Service awards. At age 10 she prayed for a baby sister for Christmas. Aaliyah was born that year on December 20 and came home on Christmas Eve. We call her Lili. Lili is in our Zero Debt College Project LEAP (Leading and Emerging Academic Princess) program and was asked, "what makes you an academic princess", her response, "I am not a princess, princesses wait to be rescued, I'm a queen, I figure it out." She is the reason we named our LEAP Retreat QUEENS.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
Miracles. Living miracles all the time. There is a space where the client's effort, my effort as a scientist and artist, and the effort of the behavioral health community can afford no relief. Still, there is the authority of the Uncreated Creator and he has never left me wanting. Not once. Over the past 21 years, I've seen survivors of sexual trauma lead amazing fulfilling lives, people touched with the worst evil - unimaginable harm - are able to find peace, parents admit to wrongdoing and commit to change, I've watched sturdy people of strong faith fall and somehow regain their footing, I've worked with celebrities and homeless people with severe mental illness sometimes my work is harrowing but I have remained unscathed. In 21 years I have not lost a patient and many have gotten to full recovery. That's my favorite part.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
Being elected the first Black woman on the school board, and now Vice-President of the school board, Little Elm ISD.
