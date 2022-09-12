Therese Hoofnagle always knew working with animals was something she wanted to pursue and has now been working in animal services for 17 years. Therese loves animals so much, she even wrote a book about her two adopted basset hounds.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have worked in animal services for 17 years between Little Elm and Plano. I have a basset hound named Dunkin, a Pyrenees/Pitbull mix named Ruby, and a cat named Smudge. I love the basset hound breed, but they aren’t for everyone. I wrote and published a children’s book called "The Adventures of Miles and Millie" about my first 2 basset hounds that I adopted from Plano Animal Services. It is their true story and kind of gives an insight into the animal control world and how to care for animals.
How did you find yourself working for Little Elm Animal Services?
I came to work for Little Elm to work for our Community Integrity Department and found that the animal shelter had a greater need at the time, so I started managing the shelter 6 months later.
What are you passionate about?
Animals of all shapes and sizes are obviously a huge passion for me. You have to love animals in order to do this job.
Who or what inspires you?
We work with a lot of great volunteer-based rescue groups. They take in a ton of animals and some commit to the worst medical cases that we don’t have the funds to properly care for, treat them, and find perfect homes for them. They don’t get paid to do it. They do it for the pure love of animals.
What's your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is finding the perfect home for an animal that had a rough start in life and found themselves in our shelter for whatever reason.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
I find myself at the rec center a lot.
What are your hobbies?
I work full time and am taking college courses so I don’t have time to have any hobbies right now.
What is your favorite memory from working in Little Elm?
At one of the annual chili cookoff contests we have with all of the employees, my group did a Golden Girls table for the theme of the year. I still don’t know how we didn’t win but it was fun. I dressed up as Sophie and handmade her purse. I still have that costume!
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in Animal Services?
It is a hard job. Not just physically, but mentally as well. You have to have a thick skin and be ready to advocate and fight for the animals. It is a thankless job!
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always loved animals and, at one time, thought about being a veterinarian but that was way too much school for my 20-something-year-old brain to commit to.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
