On May 7, Little Elm voters will pick from a slate of candidates for Places 1, 2 and 4 on the Little Elm Town Council.
Six total candidates are running for these places. For Place 1, incumbent Jamell Johnson (who was sworn in four months ago following a special election) faces two challengers: Elizabeth Hopkins and Dmitry Kaplun. Place 2 candidate Brian Rawlins is the sole challenger of incumbent Tony Singh.
Meanwhile, Place 4 Councilwoman Lisa Norman is running unopposed and is therefore the presumptive winner.
The Little Elm Journal reached out to each candidate, asking them questions pertaining to issues facing the town. Their response are below.
Place 1
Jamell Johnson
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?
Some of the most pressing issues in Little Elm right now are recovering economically from the pandemic, the rising cost of living, and continuing our strategic growth. I plan to help continue the Town's historic growth by working with businesses to keep their doors open and with renters to make sure they aren't being pushed out of their community.
TxDOT is working on a 380 expansion, an endeavor for which Little Elm Town Council discussed the creation of a “380 task force.” If the council formed an “FM 423 task force” or an “Eldorado Parkway task force,” what changes would you like to see for those thoroughfares?
I would love to see Council work together to find solutions to reducing traffic congestion during key travel times. There are a handful of places along 423 and Eldorado that residents would like to see traffic lights placed. It would be great to finally address their concerns and put up additional traffic lights in those spots.
In your opinion, is the town government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes! Our current Council has done a fantastic job utilizing taxpayer funds in a transparent way. When re-elected to Town Council, I will proudly continue our smart and strategic spending.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Little Elm’s continued growth and economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Absolutely. I believe we are achieving just that with our Lakefront/downtown plans. We are trying to make a vibrant Town center with plenty of entertainment.
What would you like to see in a Little Elm Veteran’s Committee?
I would like to see more focus particularly on the issues of veterans. A task force is 'Step One' to allowing us to closer examine exactly how we can better serve them.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies for Town Council are my proven record of leadership and my commitment to my community. The door is always open for my people.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Little Elm residents to remember you?
I want my community to remember me as a strong and dependable leader.
Dmitry Kaplun
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issues facing Little Elm today are Taxes and Traffic. TAXES: as home values continue to rise, the Town offers no solution to mitigate the increased tax problem. They plead that the County does the home valuations, not us. There is a solution. I’d be happy to sit down and talk to you about it. Ask yourself, “Why do Frisco and Plano pay substantially less taxes than we do for the same price home?”. TRAFFIC: The impact of US380 will drive bypass thru traffic onto El Dorado. Almost 65,000 vehicles pass through the busiest intersection daily at 423/US380, those vehicles will seek alternative routes as the construction has begun.
This will add to the almost 43,000 daily vehicles on El Dorado. Anyone sitting at the intersection of Eldorado and Oak Grove Parkway at 4pm know this.
TxDOT is working on a 380 expansion, an endeavor for which Little Elm Town Council discussed the creation of a “380 task force.” If the council formed an “FM 423 task force” or an “Eldorado Parkway task force,” what changes would you like to see for those thoroughfares?
I understand that the Town only provides Public Safety (Police and Fire) on US380 and Eldorado. TxDOT
determines when/where improvements are made. The Town offers “suggestions”, but the pressure needs to come from the residents in open meetings with County and State Representatives. I plan to openly engage in this effort.
In your opinion, is the town government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Town government needs to do a better job of involving the public in “spending”. Voter participation is terrible and many of the Town Council have been elected with little to no opposition or a handful of voters. The public needs to be informed and educated on how the town spends tax dollars, which will also increase voters’ interest and ultimately will increase the voter turnout/participation. I plan to open this up to our residents/voters
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Little Elm’s continued growth and economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Seeing our car traffic, I laugh when I hear “small town feel”, when you have 40,000 cars passing thru the
center of the town daily. Also “small towns” don’t pay the taxes we do. What makes Little Elm a “small town” is the illusion of rallying around one high school, one football team, one basketball team, etc., when in fact the town is a participant in 3 school districts and the growth in the North is Denton ISD and those residents feel disenfranchised. I would forge inclusion measures, like rotating Council meetings to the North on a regular basis for more participation.
What would you like to see in a Little Elm Veteran’s Committee?
Of course, we want to praise and honor those who have served our country; I’m not sure the Town needs to manage a Veterans committee or organization. We need less government involvement in our daily lives especially when it’s driven as publicity.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As someone who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine and emigrated to the US at an early age, I truly appreciate the true meaning of being an American: freedom, to work for the things my family and I have, and not expect the government limit my efforts. I am a finance guy and will make sure you get what you are paying taxes for.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Little Elm residents to remember you?
As I solid citizen who served his community with wisdom and leadership.
Elizabeth Hopkins
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?
Issue 1: Future development vs. outgrowing our small-town personality. Solution: Being selective about new businesses.
Issue 2: Public Safety. Solution: Providing more resources in more areas, including trained volunteers.
Issue 3: Not being in a hurry to turn our Town into a “Concrete City”. Solution: Leaving undeveloped areas or lightly developed areas open for residents and visitors to use.
TxDOT is working on a 380 expansion, an endeavor for which Little Elm Town Council discussed the creation of a “380 task force.” If the council formed an “FM 423 task force” or an “Eldorado Parkway task force,” what changes would you like to see for those thoroughfares?
I feel that 423 and Eldorado are safe thoroughfares as they exist. However, pedestrian walkovers could be a consideration at certain locations on Eldorado.
In your opinion, is the town government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Ideally, true transparency would include mailed publications (to residents) of the Town to show project budgets and expenditures, including bids, proposals and explanation of awards.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Little Elm’s continued growth and economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Yes. By limiting chain stores and restaurants and focusing on small local businesses.
What would you like to see in a Little Elm Veteran’s Committee?
Provide opportunities for local veterans and Veteran organizations to be active in Little Elm community projects. Encourage non-involved veterans to become active which also would help their physical and mental well-being.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Being a strongly grounded Christian, my personal core values include honesty and integrity with the servant’s heart striving for efficient customer service to our community. This is the basis of my internal being in the thrust of my campaign.
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Little Elm residents to remember you?
Planning well for present and future generations while preserving the legacy of past “Little Elmers”.
Place 2
Candidate Brian Rawlins did not respond to requests for the Q&A.
Tony Singh (incumbent)
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them
The most pressing issue for residents is property taxes. [Over the] last few years, property value has risen very rapidly. This puts a lot of pressure on homeowners. One way to offset this is to have a business that generates not only property taxes but also sales taxes for the Town. When more revenue comes from the sales tax, then we can reduce Town property taxes further to help residents.
TxDOT is working on a 380 expansion, an endeavor for which Little Elm Town Council discussed the creation of a “380 task force.” If the council formed an “FM 423 task force” or an “Eldorado Parkway task force,” what changes would you like to see for those thoroughfares?
The best ideas come from the community members, so having a localized task force can help with getting community ideas and concerns to elected officials. Public safety is the most important job for an elected official. I think we need a traffic light at Sunflower Drive because the turn from 423 into Sunflower Drive is challenging.
On Eldorado Parkway, more signage talking about features in The Town like a beautiful beach, animal shelter, The Cove and also signage displaying our great local businesses can attract new customers to our restaurants. We already have a project that will be adding more signage to do above items, so I’m waiting to see the final results.
In your opinion, is the town government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
Yes, the town government is fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent.
As elected officials, our goal is to make sure that we are prudent with our spending of the taxes collected. Our goal should be to avoid wasteful spending, budget properly and at the same time reduce the tax burden on the residents.
Another important factor we should always keep in mind is the unassigned fund balance which is an indication of the number of available resources the Town has at any point in time for an emergency fund, shortfall or other unexpected issue. I am happy to announce that our Town has maintained or exceeded the goal of an unassigned fund balance equal to 25% of the budget expenditure.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Little Elm’s continued growth and economic development and its “small-town feel?” If so, how?
Yes, Town and Council have done a good job in the balance between growth and economic development and maintaining [a] home town feel. The reason for home town feel is that we have grown a lot in the last 10 years but we want to make sure everyone wants it to feel like a home that everyone wants to come enjoy. We have built more parks, added a new water park to the Cove, added more trails, upgraded the Cottonwood Field and continue local events like music in the park. In next few years, you will see the new softball fields and addition to Cottonwood Park for more outdoor activities for families.
What would you like to see in a Little Elm Veterans Committee?
I always believe in supporting and celebrating our veterans for their service to the country and community. I'm so very happy that the Town will have its own Veteran Committee.
The goal of the Committee is to bring Town veterans together from all the branches of services for different activities, meetings and raise awareness of veterans’ service to the country and communities.
The Town always appreciated our veterans. With this new committee, we can continue this culture in a formal way to increase awareness and be a resource to support and celebrate our veterans. Hopefully this Veterans Day we can do a parade in the Town on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to celebrate them.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Servant Leadership
I have always desired to give back to the Town; being a part of the Town Council is another way for me to give back to my community and the Town that has been good to my family and me.
“Committed to community” is not just a tagline but the way me and my wife Crystal live our life. As a servant leader, I put other needs before them and lead by example and I have shown that through our continued volunteer work and proactively working to help residents.
During my time on council, I made sure that I listened to the residents' concerns and resolved their issues in a timely manner:
Residents were concerned about not having a safe way to cross the Sunflower Dr. to reach Sunset Pointe POND so I worked with the Town and implemented a Crosswalk at Sunflower Dr.
Residents of a street shared their backyard with the core of engineer land and had a retaining wall. The retaining walls were having issues crumbling in their backyards and in-home. They were frustrated and couldn’t get a clear answer about who could fix it from HOA, Town, [the] builder and county, so I met with them to understand their concern. After listening to their concern, I began working with the Town to resolve the issue in a timely manner.
I was approached by a resident that their street ends in a cul-de-sac but many times drivers don’t know of it and drive through it at high speed and they were concerned about their kids’ safety when playing. They wanted to know if we could do something about it. I worked with the Town and got them a “No Outlet” sign. This is another example when residents bring concerns and we listen to them, we can come up with simple solutions that make their life better and safer.
Volunteering Activities
A leader leads by example so after getting elected I start to volunteer more in the community. I organized volunteer group that monthly assists the Little Elm Food Bank and supports them during special events. I was awarded the Appreciation Award for 2021 by Little Elm Food Bank. Joined the CLASS program to learn by LEISD and supported LEISD, donated face masks and shields for kids during the COVID pandemic and donated backpacks for kids.
Continue Working on Informing and Involving Residents
Community involvement is vital for our Town’s success and continued growth. I believe that the town officials and council should be empowering residents, by keeping them informed and involved by giving them more resources and tools to be more involved with the Town’s decision-making. Below are some of the actions taken during my time in council:
I proposed the creation of a Citizen Government Alumni program and to have regular meetings with them. Most of the graduates take their time to attend and graduate from the program. They are the best ambassadors for us and can help reach more residents and get their feedback to us.
When I joined the council, we had one employee for the communication department. Today we have 4 employees, and they do a great job in sharing information with residents.
I also make sure to proactively share information with residents that affect them. For example, we had AT&T and Open Infra installing fiber in the area. They were digging in the people’s front yard (right of way), so I made sure to share information with residents, to reach out to the contractor if they have an issue or concern, then Town POC and my information. This helps us to resolve issues in a timely manner
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Little Elm residents to remember you?
I will like Little Elm residents to remember me as a servant leader that was always available for the residents and championed for them. A leader that leads with his volunteer activities to do good for the community and everyone that resides in it.
Place 4
Lisa Norman (incumbent)
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?
In my opinion, the most important issue is regarding the amount of growth Little Elm has had, and continues to have. I believe part of our challenge is being able to sustain fiscally conservative government while maintaining our desire for companies and people that move here. As well, it is important to maintain Little Elm as one of the safest communities in Texas and in the nation.
TxDOT is working on a 380 expansion, an endeavor for which Little Elm Town Council discussed the creation of a “380 task force.” If the council formed an “FM 423 task force” or an “Eldorado Parkway task force,” what changes would you like to see for those thoroughfares?
With a task force I would encourage that consistent and continues communication is given in regards to construction to our community.
In your opinion, is the town government fulfilling its fiduciary duties as a steward of taxpayer money and being transparent in the way it is spent?
I believe the town is very transparent on its spending. We have continued to try to keep our budget lean so that tax dollars are not being spent frivolously and keep tax dollars low as possible.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Little Elm’s continued growth and economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Yes, if we keep a long term fiscally conservative mindset and always be mindful that as much as we grow we are still a tight-knit community.
What would you like to see in a Little Elm Veteran’s Committee?
To overall give more support and acknowledgment to veterans in our community.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
[Candidate did not answer this question due to the fact that she is running unopposed and is therefore the presumptive winner.]
If you get elected or re-elected to serve on the council, how will you want Little Elm residents to remember you?
[Candidate did not answer this question due to the fact that she is running unopposed and is therefore the presumptive winner.]
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
